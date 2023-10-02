All Patch Notes for Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1)’s October 2 Update

Mortal Kombat 1’s latest patch is here out on PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X|S and PC. Nintendo Switch players won’t be getting the patch because they’re playing a whole other version of the game. So just what does this patch fix? Here are all the new patch notes for this Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1) update.
What Mortal Kombat 1’s Latest Patch Fixes
There was a pretty significant issue with Mortal Kombat 1 that meant Player 1 had an unfair advantage in certain online match-ups. The patch mentions fixing an issue that, previously, would have given Player 2 an disadvantage, though we’re hoping it completely eliminates any related issues.
One major adjustment, covering several characters, is that high parry now works “properly.” There were a lot of moves that you should have been able to high parry but couldn’t, and a few that were parryable but shouldn’t have been.
On top of that, several characters have been rebalanced, with certain movies working differently. For example, Kameo Goro’s stomp now has a higher priority than his opponent’s attacks which. If you’ve played Mortal Kombat or Mortal Kombat Trilogy, you know that’s absolutely on the money. We can remember being stomped right out of whatever move we were in. Then Mortal Kombat 2 came along and we had Kintaro doing the same thing.
Given that Mortal Kombat 11 has become a regular Evo tournament fixture, you can expect future patches to feature more rebalancing. If you want to know if your favourite character has been tweaked, here are the patch notes in full.
General Gameplay Adjustments
- Move list corrections
- Localization fixes
- Fixed an issue that could cause Player 2 to push their opponent away further during certain combo sequences
- Fixed an issue that could cause buffered Kombo Attacks Strings & buffered 2in1-cancelled non Enhanced Special Moves to not be performed if a Kameo Ambush attack that can be canceled or branched from was executed with specific timing
- Fixed an issue causing some of Stryker’s & Sektor’s attacks to be unbreakable
Character Specific Adjustments
- Ashrah – Fixed an issue that could cause Crushing Knee (Towards + Back Kick) to pass through opponents while attacking
- Goro (Kameo) – Stomp is now higher priority when it & his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame
- Havik – Decaying Guard (Back Punch, Front Punch) and Flesh Wound (Back Punch, Back Punch) no longer auto face
- Jax (Kameo) – Ground Pound is now higher priority when it & his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame
- Kung Lao – Kung-Kussion will now auto face when done on the landing frame after jumping over an opponent
- Shujinko (Kameo) – Mimic Ice Klone & Ice Ball will no longer be repeated by an opponent hit by Time Stop
- Fixed issues with the following attacks not working correctly against high parry special moves
- Ashrah
- God’s Wrath and Demon’s Wrath can now be high parried
- Light Ascension and Dark Ascension can now be high parried
- Baraka
- (Air) Death Spin can no longer be high parried
- Reflex Tester (Back + Front Punch) can no longer be high parried
- Bleeding Foot (Back + Front Kick) second hit can no longer be high parried
- General Shao
- Power Strike can now be high parried
- Fixed parry inconsistency between Devastator and Klassic Kahn. Both can no longer be high parried
- Johnny Cage
- Ball Buster can now be high parried
- Rising Star can now be high parried
- Shadow Kick can now be high parried
- Kenshi
- Sento Stance Lost Way (Forward + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch) can no longer be high parried
- Kung Lao
- Knee Buckle (Back + Front Kick) can now be high parried
- Li Mei
- (Air) Flipping Heel Kick can no longer be high parried
- No Holds Barred (Back + Front Kick, Back Kick) can no longer be high parried
- Nitara
- Enhanced Bad Blood can no longer be high parried
- Raiden
- Electric Fly and (Air) Electric Fly can no longer be high parried
- Rain
- Enhanced Upflow can no longer be high parried
- Geyser can no longer be high parried
- Reptile
- Death Roll can no longer be high parried
- Falling Fangs can no longer be high parried
- Scorpion
- Twisted Kyo can now be high parried
- Shang Tsung
- Old Form Goal Kick (Forward + Font Kick) can no longer be high parried
- Sindel
- Enhanced Low Hairball first hit (kick attack) can now be high parried
- Sub-Zero
- Ice Slide can no longer be high parried
- Tanya
- Drill Kick can now be high parried
Those are all the patch notes for Mortal Kombat 1’s latest update. The patch is out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.
If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our exploration of how Mortal Kombat 1 is fundamentally a reboot about how reboots suck.