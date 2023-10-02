All Patch Notes for Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1)’s October 2 Update

Mortal Kombat 1’s latest patch is here out on PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X|S and PC. Nintendo Switch players won’t be getting the patch because they’re playing a whole other version of the game. So just what does this patch fix? Here are all the new patch notes for this Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1) update.

What Mortal Kombat 1’s Latest Patch Fixes

There was a pretty significant issue with Mortal Kombat 1 that meant Player 1 had an unfair advantage in certain online match-ups. The patch mentions fixing an issue that, previously, would have given Player 2 an disadvantage, though we’re hoping it completely eliminates any related issues.

One major adjustment, covering several characters, is that high parry now works “properly.” There were a lot of moves that you should have been able to high parry but couldn’t, and a few that were parryable but shouldn’t have been.

On top of that, several characters have been rebalanced, with certain movies working differently. For example, Kameo Goro’s stomp now has a higher priority than his opponent’s attacks which. If you’ve played Mortal Kombat or Mortal Kombat Trilogy, you know that’s absolutely on the money. We can remember being stomped right out of whatever move we were in. Then Mortal Kombat 2 came along and we had Kintaro doing the same thing.

Given that Mortal Kombat 11 has become a regular Evo tournament fixture, you can expect future patches to feature more rebalancing. If you want to know if your favourite character has been tweaked, here are the patch notes in full.

