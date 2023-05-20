All Characters and Voice Actors in Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 has finally been announced and while it’s not the hard reboot I expected, it could well breathe new life into the series. But with over sixty fighters having figured into the Mortal Kombat series, we probably won’t see the return of every character. So if you’re wondering who all the characters and voice actors in Mortal Kombat 1 are, here’s what we know so far.

All Characters Confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios have confirmed several of the game’s fighters. I don’t yet know for sure who will be voicing them. However, based on the previous few games, I can make an educated guess.

Liu Kang

Liu Kang, currently Fire God Liu Kang is the former Shaolin Monk who, after the events of Mortal Kombat 11, has recreated the world. You can tell from the trailer that actor Matthew Yang King is reprising his role as the character.

Scorpion

Spear-hurling ninja Scorpion is back, though he may not be the vengeful, undead spirit featured in many previous games. He was previously voiced by Ron Yuan, and we’re hoping for his return in the same role.

Sub-Zero

Another series favorite, Sub-Zero could potentially be one of two characters. He could be the original Sub-Zero who was killed by Scorpion in both previous timelines. Or he could be his younger brother Kuai Liang, who took on the name after his death. Previously, he was voiced by Steve Blum.

Raiden

Thunder god Raiden will be returning though, given that he gave his powers to Liu Kang, he may be fully human this time around. Richard Epcar voiced the character in the last game.

Kung Lao

Kung Lao was Liu Kang’s best friend and, like him, was a Shaolin Monk. He’s known for dicing people up with his hat and, knowing the series, will be back at it. In Mortal Kombat 11, he was voiced by Sunil Malhotra.

Kitana

Kitana was the princess of Outworld and, going by the trailer, still is. She’s also Liu Kang’s sometimes love interest and was played previously by Kari Wahlgren.

Mileena

Also returning is Mileena, Kitana’s toothy, half-Tarkatan sister. She was also voiced by Kari Wahlgren, which makes sense as she was supposed to be a clone.

Shang Tsung

Shang Tsung is a long-running series antagonist. Even when he’s not the big bad, his machinations usually impact the story. However, judging by the trailer he won’t be voiced by Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa who played the character in Mortal Kombat 11 (and the 1995 movie).

Johnny Cage

Hollywood braggart Johnny Cage is back, probably minus all the character development that made him tolerable. He was voiced by Andrew Bowen in the last game, though we know that Mortal Kombat 1 players will be able to get their hands on an alternative Jean Claude Van-Damme skin. So whoever plays him in the story mode, we could also hear Van-Damme voicing him in regular matches.

All Characters Rumored to Appear

There’s also been a leak or two, with Amazon apparently accidentally letting slip the fighters featured in the Kombat Pack(s). So, while you should take this with a pinch of salt, these other characters may join the game as DLC.

Quan Chi

Ermac

Takeda

Peacemaker

Homelander

Omni-Man

Those last three are guest characters from Peacemaker, The Boys and Invincible respectively. The same leak also suggests the following characters will appear as Kameo fighters (summonable characters who help you out). It’s not clear whether they’ll be fully voiced or not, though Johnny Cage is already set to appear in the main roster.

Tremor

Johnny Cage

Khameleon

Mavado

Ferra

As part of a separate leak, Elder God Shinnok is also rumored to be joining the roster.

And on the subject of all characters and voice actors in Mortal Kombat 1, that’s what you need to know. And if you want to get up to speed with the series’ story, we’ve got you covered.