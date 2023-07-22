Mortal Kombat 1 Reveals Umgadi and Official Kombat Pack Superheroes

Today has been an informative one for Mortal Kombat fans at San Diego Comic Con. For starters, the Umgadi warriors were revealed to be a part of the base game in Mortal Kombat 1. But the bigger news is the official Kombat Pack roster. Yes, the rumors are true: Peacemaker, Homelander, and Omni-Man are all coming to Mortal Kombat 1 as part of the Kombat Pack.

Check out the reveal below:

I have to say, NetherRealm Studios did a great job of making Omni-Man look consistent artistically with the other characters. Of course, Homelander is based on Anthony Starr’s take on the character, and Peacemaker is based on John Cena’s portrayal.

Here are all the characters included in the Kombat Pack:

Omni-Man

Quan Chi

Peacemaker

Ermac

Homelander

Takeda

The release window for most of these characters is unknown. The only date listed is Spring 2024 for Homelander.

In addition, the first look at the Umgadi warriors was also shown off:

Here are the combatants confirmed in this trailer:

Tanya

Li Mei

Baraka

Khameleon (Kameo)

Darrius (Kameo)

These are some great deep cuts. Personally, I am so happy to see Tanya and Khameleon again. It has been years!

Story-wise, Mortal Kombat 1 looks quite interesting. I like the implications of the disease called Tarkat, which disfigures Millenna and Baraka. I hope they join forces!

Mortal Kombat 1 is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X|S on Sept. 19.