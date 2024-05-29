Pokemon GO Announces Name & Dates for Next Season

As the World of Wonders season draws to a close in Pokemon GO, Niantic is already looking forward to what’s next. They’ve shared the name of the next in-game season alongside Community Dates and a brief teaser trailer to let us know what’s in store.

Shared Skies Is the Next Pokemon GO Season

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), @PokemonGo shared a sneak peek teaser trailer for the new season alongside its name, “Shared Skies.”

The new Pokemon GO season will start on June 1, 2024 and take us through summer with an end date of September 3, 2024. Many fans notice the interesting two-day shift with that end date, as most prior seasons have begun on the first day of a new month. No reason has been given for the shift just yet.

The teaser trailer for the Shared Skies season features many, many more Ultra Wormholes and plenty of Ultra Beasts. Given the focus on Ultra Wormholes in the current World of Wonders season, many fans are scratching their heads wondering how this is meant to be a seasonal change.

The trailer also showcases some potential Legendary Pokemon debuts that flit quickly across the screen, along with a suggestion of Shadow Lugia Team Rocket raids. So while all those Ultra Wormholes look a lot like this season, perhaps there are some new surprises in store for Pokemon GO fans during Shared Skies.

As always, the new season will bring changes to featured Pokemon in both Wild Encounters and hatching from Eggs, as well as a reset to the GO Battle League.

In addition to the dates and name for the next season, Niantic has also shared the dates for upcoming Community Days, which are:

Sunday, June 9

Saturday, June 22 (Community Day Classic)

Sunday, July 21

Saturday, August 31

Based on sneak previews shared via X, fans believe the June 9 Community Day will feature Goomy, while the Community Day Classic will most likely center on the fire quill Pokemon Cyndaquill.

Official announcements for the featured Pokemon for Community Day are generally shared closer to the actual day, so stay tuned for those exact details to plan your Pokemon catching accordingly.

