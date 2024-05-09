pokemon go rediscover your reality
Pokemon GO Players Already Using Rediscover Your Reality Features To Take Inappropriate Photos

Published: May 9, 2024 02:02 pm

Niantic has rolled out the last of its Rediscover Updates with the Rediscover Your Reality overhaul to the Pokemon GO AR features. However, players have already started utilizing this feature in not-so-family-friendly ways, resulting in some rather inappropriate images.

Rediscover Your Reality Used for Obscene Photographs

The Rediscover Your Reality update in Pokemon GO added several advanced features to the AR Camera mode. Instead of taking photos of a single Pokemon, players can now place three Pokemon in the overworld and position them however they like. That said, players quickly found a trio of Pokemon that made for a rather inappropriate group photo.

Reddit user QueefTrainerJay was one of the first to post this combination of Pokemon. By using two Shiny Voltorbs and one Wiglett, the trainer was able to make an image that some may find a bit crass.

Rediscover Your Reality
byu/QueefTrainerJay inpokemongo

User FoulMouth232 also chimed in, using a Wiglett with two Hisuian Voltorb for some added texture. They also made sure to include an image of their in-game trainer, jabbing once again at the lackluster Rediscover Yourself update.

Rediscover -updates summed up in one picture:
byu/Foulmouth232 inpokemongo

It’s safe to say this isn’t the way Niantic envisioned players using the new update. With how often Niantic features AR photos during events and as a promo for upcoming affairs, I’m sure they saw the new features as a way to get more players involved in taking AR photos. But, with the amount of snark Niantic often receives from portions of the community, this kind of behavior was expected.

All things considered, the Rediscover Your Reality update has been well received by the community. Or at least those with the hardware capable of running the AR mode effectively. Adding stickers to photos and posing with a trio of monsters may not have been on anyone’s wishlist, but it’s a welcome addition to Pokemon GO.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].