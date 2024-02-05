Pokemon GO Players Dread Chansey & Blissey Gym Takeover Following Community Day

February 2024 Community Day in Pokemon GO featured everyone’s favorite XP farm, Chansey. But between Blissey’s lackluster Shiny form and Chansey’s ridiculous health bar, Pokemon GO players aren’t too happy with the second Community Day of the year.

Recommended Videos

Chansey and Blissey Take Over Pokemon GO Gyms

In the mainline games, Chansey & Blissey are great to battle repetitively because of the wealth of XP they offer. They aren’t too hard to take down, especially if you have a hard-hitting Fighting-type move. But the ease of combat and leveling up doesn’t translate to Pokemon GO.

In fact, Chansey and Blissey are ridiculously annoying to deal with in Pokemon GO. As such, it’s common for players to train up a Chansey with good IVs and shove them in a gym as a defender. According to a study by Reddit user RyanoftheDay, Chansey is far and away the best gym defender for players seeking to earn the maximum amount of daily coins from defending gyms. Blissey followed close behind.

Thanks to the recent Chansey Community Day, Pokemon GO players dread the influx of battle-ready Chansey in their local gyms. Several players posted to Reddit and Twitter, including user Foulmouth232, and pre-emptively complained about the number of gyms that the Egg Pokemon will overrun.

Gyms becoming more difficult to overtake were the first of many complaints following Chansey Community Day. Other trainers claimed the affair would likely ruin future Evolution Cup PVP events.

But perhaps the second biggest criticism of Pokemon GO‘s Chansey Community Day was the disappointment players felt when evolving their Shiny Chansey. While Chansey is normally Pink, its Shiny is a pale green, making it look drastically different. But Blissey’s Shiny form reverts to a pink coloration, barely different from Blissey’s original color scheme.

Several trainers shared their dismay online, noting they had no idea that Blissey’s Shiny was so underwhelming and claiming they wouldn’t have evolved their Shiny Chansey if they had known beforehand.