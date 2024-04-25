Pokemon GO Players Want Massive Spotlight Hour Change After Bugged Trubbish Shiny Rates

While Pokemon GO Spotlight Hours are normally looked upon favorably by players, Trubbish Spotlight Hour was particularly well received. Trubbish and its evolved form Garbador aren’t anything too remarkable, but the Spotlight Hour was a hit thanks to the Pokemon’s bugged shiny rates.

Pokemon GO Shiny Trubbish Bug Excites Trainers

Trubbish Spotlight Hour took place on Tuesday, April 23. And while the event only lasted an hour, it didn’t take long for players worldwide to catch wind of a rather delightful bug. While the Trubish SH blog post indicated increased Shiny Odds for Pokemon hatched from eggs, it would seem those odds also translated to Wild Spawns.

Players first reported this on Reddit, and they were certain the bug would be fixed by the time the event made it out of New Zealand. However, as Spotlight Hour began in other parts of the world, the increased Shiny odds were still present.

“I really hope Niantic sees the positive feedback regarding the boosted shiny rates and does it for future spotlight hours,” WalkingonCoffee wrote.

“Between the extra stardust and increased shiny chance, it actually felt like an event. Everyone in my friends and family group played when normally most of them don’t play spotlight hours,” Richfor3 agreed.

Several players reported encountering a Shiny Trubbish in Pokemon GO, marking the event as the first time they’d encountered a Shiny during a Spotlight Hour. That said, not every trainer was so lucky. Some players encountered hundreds of Trubbish without a single shiny to show for their efforts.

Players figure the odds weren’t as spectacular as a Community Day (1/25) but were still decent at around 1/65. Regardless, it is evident that players were thrilled by the event and have made it clear they want more Spotlight Hours like this in the future. Maybe… just maybe, Niantic will deliver.

