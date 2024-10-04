Joe Locke’s Heartstopper Co-Star Seemingly Lets Agatha All Along Spoiler Slip

Marvel Studios is trying as hard as it can to keep Joe Locke’s character’s identity in Agatha All Along a secret. However, as the days go by, it’s getting harder and harder. In fact, Locke’s co-star on Heartstopper, Kit Connor, may have just let a massive spoiler slip.

It’s got to be very difficult to for actors keep things under wraps. In Locke’s case, he’s doing press for the third season of Netflix’s Heartstopper as Agatha All Along is airing, opening the door for all kinds of questions about his mysterious Marvel character. He’s done a pretty good job keeping his role close to the vest, but his co-star isn’t concerned about the imaginary Marvel snipers.

While speaking to Omelete, Connor was asked about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hulkling. He didn’t seem very interested but for the reason many might think. “I don’t think I’d be a good choice for Hulkling,” he said. “To be honest, I think people will get bored of seeing Joe and me together eventually.”

That statement, of course, implies that Hulking and Locke’s character, only known as Teen, will spend a lot of time together in the MCU. In the comics, Hulkling finds love with the Young Avenger Wiccan, with the two even getting married at one point. Rumors have been pointing to Locke playing Wiccan for a long time and a leaked Funko seemingly confirmed the news, but it doesn’t get much more concrete than a co-star letting it slip.

Of course, the mystery won’t be a mystery much longer, as Agatha All Along only has a few episodes left, and it feels like Teen’s identity is becoming more and more important. However, it’s nice to know that when all signs are pointing in one direction, it’s still the right way to go.

Agatha All Along drops new episodes on Wednesdays on Disney+.

