Do You Need to Watch WandaVision (Or Any Other MCU Titles) Before Agatha All Along?

Not sure if you can enjoy Agatha All Along without watching WandaVision first? Then read on for a full breakdown of all the MCU “homework” you need to do before diving into Marvel Studios’ latest!

Recommended Videos

Do You Need to Watch WandaVision Before Agatha All Along?

Maybe; it depends how many other MCU movies and TV shows you’ve seen. If you’re brand new to Marvel Studios’ shared universe, you’ll probably want to start with WandaVision first (at a minimum). If, however, you’re up-to-speed on some or all of the MCU’s big screen blockbusters from the past five years – especially 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – you might get away with skipping WandaVision. Note that this only applies to Agatha All Along‘s first four episodes; we can’t rule out the possibility that future installments will demand a higher degree of WandaVision knowledge.

Related: Is Agatha All Along Setting Up Mephisto’s MCU Arrival?

And, honestly? Even Agatha All Along Episodes 1-4 are potentially enough to overwhelm less clued-up viewers – particularly Episode 1. Sure, all the relevant WandaVision plot points are recapped via dialogue, but it’s a lot to digest without any wider context. Why does Agatha spend most of the Agatha All Along premiere answering to “Agnes”? What’s the deal with the prestige cop drama riffs? Who even is Agatha and how does she fit within the MCU? Mulling over these questions isn’t the best way to experience Agatha All Along. So, on balance? We’d strongly recommend you watch WandaVision first.

What Other MCU Movies & TV Shows Should You Watch Before Agatha All Along?

Yes, as alluded to above, it’s also a good idea to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before Agatha All Along. Without getting into spoilers, a major plot point in Agatha All Along Episode 1 is the direct result of that film’s finale. Again, astute viewers could conceivably figure things out, however, Agatha All Along‘s direct references to Multiverse of Madness-centric details certainly won’t help. Let’s put it this way: if the word “Wundagore” leaves you scratching your head, you’re better off booting up the second Doctor Strange movie before graduating to Agatha All Along.

Related: Does Agatha All Along Episode 3 Confirm a Major Fan Theory?

On the plus side, WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are the only prep you’ll need to do. This isn’t an Avengers: Endgame scenario, where you either work your way through 10 years’ worth of films or find yourself completely lost as soon as the Marvel Studios logo fades. Power through eight episodes of TV and one movie and you’re all set for Agatha All Along!

Agatha All Along is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays. Doctor Strange and WandaVision Episodes 1-9 are available via the platform, as well.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy