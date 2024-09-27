Does Agatha All Along Episode 3 Confirm a Major Fan Theory?

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 3, “Through Many Miles / Of Tricks and Trials.”

Agatha All Along‘s third installment is full of tantalizingly cryptic vision sequences – and none more so than Agatha Harkness’ own. So, what’s the deal with Agatha’s Episode 3 vision, and does it confirm a major Agatha All Along fan theory?

What Does Agatha See in Her Episode 3 Vision?

Agatha Harkness is the last member of her coven to experience a vision in Agatha All Along Episode 3, “Through Many Miles / Of Tricks and Trials.” There’s seemingly a reason for that, too. Her vision is arguably the most unsettling of the bunch, which is saying something, given Agatha’s fellow witches endure everything from dying loved ones to attempted drownings! So, what does Agatha see, exactly? A crib. But instead of a baby, inside there’s a copy of the Darkhold: the MCU’s Book of the Damned and a powerful source of dark magic. Admittedly, that’s not a patch on having your head held underwater or watching your mother go up in flames – until you consider the symbolic significance involved.

Agatha All Along‘s two-installment premiere hints that Agatha has made at least one “child sacrifice” in the past. In Episode 3, Jennifer Kale elaborates further, warning the Teen that his witchy idol gave up her own kid in exchange for the Darkhold. When the Teen pushes back, Kale admits the no one knows for certain whether the story is legit (apart from Agatha herself, obviously). But based on Agatha’s vision later in the episode, it appears there’s at least some truth to the tale. In which case, Agatha All Along‘s titular protagonist swapped her baby for a book of spells – and that’s super messed up!

Does Agatha’s Vision Confirm a Major Fan Theory?

Plenty of MCU devotees already speculated that Agatha obtained the Darkhold this way. Indeed, it feeds into a wider fan theory that Agatha All Along‘s real villain is Nicholas Scratch. Who’s that? According to Marvel Comics canon, he’s Agatha Harkness’ son – a powerful warlock who frequently butts heads with his mom. None of the actors publicly attached to Agatha All Along are listed as playing Scratch, however, several clues point to his impending MCU debut.

In Episode 1, “Seekest Thou the Road,” a room in Agatha’s house belongs to an unseen child whose drawings are signed “Nicky.” If that’s not enough, there’s also an award on the wall bearing the name “Nicholas Scratch.” Plus, Episode 2, “Circle Sewn with Fate / Unlock Thy Hidden Gate,” features the Salem Seven – Scratch’s children in the comics. So, don’t be surprised if the Nicholas Scratch fan theory pans out and he shows up later in Agatha All Along, seeking revenge on Agatha for abandoning him!

Agatha All Along is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

