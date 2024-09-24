Agatha All Along: What Is the Witches’ Road (& Why Does It Matter)?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 1, “Seekest Thou the Road” and Episode 2, “Circle Sewn with Fate / Unlock Thy Hidden Gate.”

Agatha All Along‘s two-episode premiere introduces a new concept to Marvel Cinematic Universe lore: the Witches’ Road. So, what exactly is Agatha All Along‘s Witches’ Road, and why is it so important?

What Is the Witches’ Road in Agatha All Along?

While Agatha All Along still has plenty more to reveal about the Witches’ Road, the key details are already in place. It’s a magic-infused alternate dimension whose defining characteristic is the mystical path running through it. Said path – the Witches’ Road itself – is a winding, leaf-covered trail surrounded by trees. Unnatural color palette notwithstanding, it looks pleasant enough, which just goes to show that appearances don’t count for much. Indeed, Agatha All Along Episodes 1 and 2 are peppered with references to just how dangerous the Witches’ Road is. That’s the downside; the upside is that reaching the end will supposedly grant travellers’ their heart’s desire.

And “travellers” plural is apparently the operative word. The only way to open a doorway to the Witches’ Road is to assemble a coven of witchcraft practitioners with different elemental specialisms and sing the “Ballad of the Witches’ Road” together. But there’s apparently a bit of leeway with the whole “practitioner” bit; Agatha’s non-witch neighbor Sharon Davis/Mrs. Hart successfully contributes to the ritual in Episode 2. Whether other rules associated with the Witches’ Road are equally flexible remains unclear for now. Notably, the ballad warns against straying from the path – could doing so have consequences for Agatha and her coven down the line? Other lyrics also tease that “all that’s wrong is right and all that’s bad is good” on this plane of reality, so expect that topsy-turvy morality to come into play before the finale airs!

Why Does the Witches’ Road Matter in Agatha All Along?

The Witches’ Road matters because (as noted above) it has the power to grant wishes. Obviously, that’s immensely important to someone like Agatha Harkness, who’s lost her once formidable magical abilities. It’s likewise an irresistible opportunity for those in Agatha’s coven (as well as their familiar, the Teen) to improve their own fortunes. As such, it’s easy to see why they’ve all decided to brave the infamously challenging trials of the Witches’ Road.

Is the Witches’ Road as much of a big deal in Agatha All Along‘s Marvel source material? Yes and no. The Witches’ Road doesn’t appear in all that many comics, however, it does have a significant impact on continuity on those occasions. This is especially true of the Witches’ Road’s role in 2016’s Scarlet Witch series, where Wanda Maximoff’s adventures in the magical dimension result in her fixing witchcraft (it got broken) and resurrecting the then-dead Agatha.

Agatha All Along is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

