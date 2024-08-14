Agatha All Along: Is Wanda Maximoff Still Dead?

The trailers for Agatha All Along seemingly confirm that Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff is still six feet under in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries. But is Wanda really dead in Agatha All Along, or is this a classic MCU misdirect?

Is Wanda Maximoff Still Dead in Agatha All Along?

Yes, it appears that Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch is still dead in Agatha All Along. Fans had plenty of reason to doubt the ex-Avenger was gone for good, though. After all, Wanda’s supposed death in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness wasn’t exactly conclusive. We never actually see Wanda’s dead body after Mount Wundagore collapses on top of her, and a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it flash of red magic hints she could’ve teleported to safety at the last minute.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige muddied the waters further shortly after Multiverse of Madness‘ release, strongly implying that Scarlet Witch survived her apparent demise. Feige cited the clues listed above in an interview with Variety, before teasing Wanda’s untapped narrative potential. “There really is so much more to explore,” he said. “We still haven’t touched on many of [Wanda’s] core storylines from the comics. I’d work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could. Anything’s possible in the multiverse! We’ll have to see.”

In the same Variety piece, Olsen also indicated that Wanda Maximoff’s death was far from permanent. “I don’t think any of these characters are ever really gone,” she said. Olsen also expressed interest in portraying Wanda moving “toward some sort of redemption” in a future project. The MCU alum is not currently attached to Agatha All Along (or any other MCU production), however.

Which brings us back to Agatha All Along‘s trailers. Both the teaser and full-length trailer include multiple references to Wanda being out of the picture. Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal makes an oblique reference to Scarlet Witch being “gone.” More importantly, a corpse with Wanda’s name on its toe tag features prominently. So yeah, odds are she’s still out of action. But just because Wanda’s dead when Agatha All Along kicks off, that doesn’t mean she’ll stay that way by the time it’s finished!

Agatha All Along arrives on Disney+ on Sept. 18, 2024.

