When Does Marvel Studios’ Agatha All Along Come Out?

Marvel Studios’ upcoming WandaVision spinoff Agatha All Along finally has a concrete title — and a release date. So, when does Agatha All Along come out?

When Does Agatha All Along Premiere on Disney+?

Agatha All Along will make its two-episode premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. Marvel Studios confirmed the MCU spinoff’s release date via a post on X (formerly Twitter) in May 2024. The post also unveiled the “Agatha All Along” title, ending three years of switch-ups. Agatha All Along‘s previous subtitles include “House of Harkness,” “Coven of Chaos,” “Darkhold Diaries,” and (very briefly) “The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe.”

Following the joint debut of Agatha All Along Episodes 1 and 2, the series will switch to a one-episode-per-week release schedule. Cast member Patti LuPone has also confirmed that nine episodes will air in total. As such, Agatha All Along‘s full schedule shakes out as follows:

Episode 1 – Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Episode 2 – Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Episode 3 – Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Episode 4 – Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Episode 5 – Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Episode 6 – Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Episode 7 – Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Episode 8 – Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Episode 9 – Wednesday, November 6, 2024

What is Agatha All Along About?

So, what can you expect from Agatha All Along when it finally arrives? A lot more witches, for one thing! Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness will reportedly assemble a coven of fellow magic practitioners for her first stint as an MCU headliner. This includes LuPone’s Lilia Calderu, a 450-year-old witch specializing in divination, and Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal, a combat-oriented sorceress.

Agatha’s coven will also feature a witch’s familiar, portrayed by Heartstopper star Joe Locke. The identity of Locke’s character remains under wraps for now, however, there have been several hints about who it might be.

Agatha All Along premieres on Disney+ on September 18, 2024.

