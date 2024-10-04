Agatha All Along: How Does Teen’s Sigil Work (& Who Cast It)?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 4, “If I Can’t Reach You / Let My Song Teach You.”

Agatha All Along‘s latest installment, “If I Can’t Reach You / Let My Song Teach You,” sheds further light on the sigil keeping Teen’s identity a secret. So, how does Teen’s sigil work according to Agatha All Along Episode 4 – and who cast it?

How Does Teen’s Sigil Work in Agatha All Along?

Teen’s sigil first reveals itself in Agatha All Along Episode 2, “Circle Sewn with Fate / Unlock Thy Hidden Gate.” Here, Agatha Harkness learns that a powerful spell prevents Teen for speaking his name or discussing his past. Whenever he tries sharing any of this information, a black, thread-like marking covers his mouth and no sound comes out. In Episode 3, “Through Many Miles / Of Tricks and Trials,” Lilia Calderu labels this type of concealment magic a “sigil.” Episode 3 further establishes that Teen’s sigil affects all witches, not just Agatha. So, how will the coven break it?

That’s the kicker: they won’t. Agatha All Along Episode 4, “If I Can’t Reach You / Let My Song Teach You,” establishes that sigils aren’t lifted, they’re destroyed. What’s more, said destruction only happens after a sigil has fulfilled its intended purpose. This leaves Teen in a tricky spot; after all, he has no clue who put the sigil on him or what their ultimate aim was! So, until he figures that out, the coven’s enigmatic familiar will just have to keep answering to “Teen.”

Who Cast Teen’s Sigil in Agatha All Along?

As noted above, the person responsible for Teen’s sigil is still unknown. That said, in Agatha All Along Episode 4, Agatha insists it’s not her handiwork. However, Agatha also admits that if she is the sigil’s creator, she’d have no way of knowing. Apparently, whoever casts a sigil automatically forgets doing so, which is why they’re a relatively unpopular spell. Even so, a recent interview showrunner Jac Schaeffer gave The Wrap indicates there’s a decent chance Agatha’s telling the truth. Here, Schaeffer described Teen’s sigil as a spell cast by a less proficient magical practitioner than one-time powerhouse Agatha.

“For the aesthetic on [Teen’s] mouth, the original idea was that it was a redaction bar,” she explained. “Because that is what the spell is. It’s something being held back in a manner that is – it’s a spell that’s kind of clumsy. Like, a more sophisticated spell would just hide the whole thing, but it sort of shows its amateur-ness. So the original idea that I wrote was that it was a redaction bar, that sort of had that ‘rrrr’ sound that goes with it […] the redaction bar just seemed inelegant, and we liked the idea that it felt like his mouth was being stitched shut.”

Agatha All Along is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

