Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Area Zero DLC Gets Closer Look During Nintendo Direct

The June 2023 Nintendo Direct kicked off with a closer look at the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. The video didn’t give too much away, but it did show off a nice long look at the add-on content in action. That means both Part 1: The Teal Mask and Part 2: The Indigo Disk got the spotlight in footage that showed off new characters and more changes to the formula. Sadly, we’re still without a release date, but Part 1 of the DLC is still scheduled to launch this fall, with Part 2 coming this winter. Additionally, players who already own Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can take advantage of a special Tera Raid Battle Event today. They can also enter the Mystery Gift password “TREASUREHUNT” to receive a few goodies.

Nintendo says that Part 1 will send players to the land of Kitakami where they will learn and adapt to the ways of the town of Mossui. Part 2, meanwhile, sees players study at Blueberry Academy and explore environments in an undersea setting called the Terrarium Dome. Each location seems as though it will at least add some visual freshness when the DLC arrives later this year. You can see the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Nintendo Direct video below.