Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 Ending Explained

While Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 has given us some answers, the ending has also raised even more questions. If you need help understanding the ending, we will explain this convoluted mess of grudges and ambitions.

What Does Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 Ending Means?

Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 is full of ups and downs. Although players may feel secure for a while at Safe Haven, it doesn’t take long for us to discover that we’ve been duped. Despite defeating Yarnaby and the Doctor, things are not going well for our heroes.

The Prototype knows about Poppy’s plan with the explosives and decides to move them to destroy Safe Haven. The resulting catastrophe breaks Doey, who immediately becomes aggressive toward the player. After defeating him, you will eventually encounter Kissy Missy, and Poppy, who are hiding.

This is where the big plot twist is revealed: Ollie, who’s supposed to be our trusted ally, is actually The Prototype. Besides looking creepy, the main villain has the ability to change his voice and mimic others. Using this ability, he deceives Poppy and makes her believe that he is Ollie.

Although Poppy always paints The Prototype as the evil villain, the two actually met each other before. During the chase scene with Doey in Poppy Playtime Chapter 4, you can grab another VHS tape. This one contains Poppy crying to herself after the hour of joy. It seems The Prototype had convinced her that they would leave the factory. Unfortunately, that never came to pass.

The Prototype claimed that none of them could leave the factory. They had been turned into monsters, after all, and humans would not accept them. Despite hating the factory, Poppy eventually understood and agreed with The Prototype. However, this realization led her to decide to blow up the factory to prevent more people from being turned into toys.

Unfortunately, The Prototype is always one step ahead of us, and he knows everything about our plan in Poppy Playtime Chapter 4. Using his connection to Poppy as Ollie, The Prototype stops Poppy’s plan and even threatens her with being locked up in a case again. It’s unclear why the villain wants to keep Poppy hostage, but the threat is enough to make Poppy run away in fear.

What’s the Deal With the Laboratory in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4?

With Poppy leaving, The Prototype finally decides to blow up the player’s hiding location. Although Kissy Missy tries to catch us, her arm is too wounded, and it doesn’t take long before it snaps off. Luckily, we’re not dead yet, but we soon find ourselves inside the lab. It contains a garden of poppy flowers, which the scientists at the factory used for their experiments.

This area will likely be the last region in the Poppy Playtime game series. Poppy has explained before that this is where The Prototype is hiding and keeping the orphaned children. We will likely need to fight the final boss and save the children before destroying the factory. Unfortunately, it won’t be easy, since we need to get past security inside the labs.

The player will also need to face Huggy Wuggy, who seems intent on eating us alive. This is likely the same Huggy Wuggy that we encountered in Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, due to his wounds. Someone was even kind enough to bandage this murderous toy. Sadly, these injuries won’t stop the toy from trying to tear the player apart.

That’s everything you need to know about the ending of Poppy Playtime Chapter 4. We’re definitely getting closer to the climax, where we must defeat the final boss before we can escape from this hellhole.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 is available now.

