Princess Peach Is Getting Her Own New Game in 2024

During the June 21, 2023 Nintendo Direct, a surprise announcement was revealed: Princess Peach, the ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, is getting her own new game, presumably on Nintendo Switch. It will launch sometime in 2024.

The princess has not had her own game since 2005’s Super Princess Peach on Nintendo DS. In that title, you had to use your emotions to attack enemies or progress through levels. Hopefully, Peach will have more traditional attacks in her new adventure.

Of course, Peach has had a supportive role in Mario’s adventures and utilized her own strengths in those games. She could float in Super Mario Bros. 2, bash baddies over the head with a frying pan in Super Mario RPG, and send foes off the stage in the Super Smash Bros. series. Maybe we will see some of these abilities in her new title!

In the new gameplay teaser, Princess Peach steps on a certain spot, which causes her to glow and maybe transform in some way — but the game footage cuts off before it becomes clear what is going on.

That’s all Nintendo had to reveal about this game, so we just have to wait and watch for more information. In any case, it’s an excellent companion announcement to the huge reveal of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which launches this year.