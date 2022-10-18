Back in August, Sony revealed the DualSense Edge controller. Basically a customizable DualSense, the pad looked like a slightly upgraded model of the controller that comes with a PlayStation 5 console. Today, Sony gave a release date for the PS5 DualSense Edge, as well as a price: It will launch on January 26, 2023 and retail for $199.99.
Here is a look at the features that come with the DualSense Edge:
Gamers can look forward to swappable stick caps, replaceable stick modules, changeable back buttons, customizable button mapping, and more. Ahead of its release date, preorders for the DualSense Edge start on Tuesday, October 25, and it can be ordered directly from PlayStation’s website or select local retailers.
Here is everything included in the package:
- DualSense Edge wireless controller
- USB braided cable
- 2 Standard caps
- 2 High dome caps
- 2 Low dome caps
- 2 Half dome back buttons
- 2 Lever back buttons
- Connector housing
- Carrying case
While the features of the controller are certainly cool, that price point is quite high. Hell, you can buy a Nintendo Switch Lite for that amount of money. It’s even around $50 more than the Xbox Elite controller.
Funnily enough, Microsoft dropped the news that its fancy joypad can be personalized with Xbox Design Lab, starting today. The timing of its announcement certainly came at an opportune moment. Console wars, am I right?
