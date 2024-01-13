Reading Order for the Star Wars: The High Republic Books

The High Republic breathed new life into Star Wars storytelling when the initiative debuted in 2021. With Phase 3 now here, there are plenty of books and comics to devour. But since it’s a connected story, you’ll want to read the High Republic books in the right order.

Phase I: 232 Years Before the Battle of Yavin

Light of the Jedi, Charles Soule

Release Date: January 5, 2021

Type: Adult Novel

The High Republic wastes no time jumping right into the action, as we’re greeted with the Great Hyperspace Disaster right away to open the first book. From there, the frantic action introduces us to a new group of Jedi, as well as Marchion Ro and the Nihil.

Veteran Star Wars writer Charles Soule sets a perfect tone in the first book of the High Republic with both non-stop action and great character development. The story will leave you wanting more and sets up the next books nicely.

Into the Dark, Claudia Gray

Release Date: February 2, 2021

Type: Young Adult Novel

Into the Dark properly introduces Reath Silas, one of my favorite characters in the entire High Republic era. He’s mentioned in Light of the Jedi but is the story’s focal point in the first YA novel of Phase 1. Reath is unique because he does not crave action and adventure as a Padawan; instead, he yearns for the library and his books.

Reath is pulled into an adventure where he will face off with members of the Nihil on an abandoned station. He will also encounter a darker enemy that will impact the rest of Phase I.

The Rising Storm, Cavan Scott

Release Date: June 29, 2021

Type: Adult Novel

The Republic Fair is an event meant to show unity in the Republic and assure its citizens that safety has been restored after the events of Light of the Jedi. The Nihil, however, has other plans. Cavan Scott weaves a tale of tragedy and crisis in The Rising Storm. The heroes of the High Republic are tested yet again against the might of the Nihil.

Out of the Shadows, Justina Ireland

Release Date: July 27, 2021

Type: Young Adult Novel

Sylvestri Yarrow finds herself entangled in messy familial politics on Coruscant. She hates the political squabbles, but the possibility of a huge payday keeps her interested. At the same time, Jedi Knight Vernestra Rwoh and her padawan are sent to settle a border dispute. Joined by Master Cohmac and his padawan, Reath Silas, the Jedi and Sylvestri will discover new truths that will alter their lives.

The Fallen Star, Claudia Gray

Release Date: January 4, 2022

Type: Adult Novel

The Fallen Star is the final adult novel of Phase I, and it certainly doesn’t disappoint. The Nihil, led by Marchion Ro, have launched a deadly attack on Starlight Beacon. The Jedi Knights of Phase I desperately attempt to save lives and the station, but will their heroic acts and sacrifice be enough to defeat the Nihil? The Fallen Star is a tremendous cliffhanger that leaves fans dying to know what happens next.

Midnight Horizon, Daniel José Older

Release Date: February 1, 2022

Type: Young Adult Novel

Jedi Masters Cohmac Vitus and Kantam Sy are joined by their Padawans Reath Silas and Rom Jamaram as they investigate rumors of a Nihil Attack on Corellia. What follows is an undercover mission where the Jedi must infiltrate the elites of Corellia to uncover the plot. As they learn more, they discover that the threat on Corellia might be part of a much larger Nihil plan.

Phase 2: 382 Years Before the Battle of Yavin

Path of Deceit, Justina Ireland & Tessa Gratton

Release Date: October 4, 2022

Type: Young Adult Novel

Jedi Knight Zallah Macri and her Padawan, Kevmo Zink, travel to Dalna to investigate stolen artifacts. When they arrive, they discover the Path of the Open Hand, a group that appears to have sinister intent. Kevmo forms a connection with Marda Ro, one of the Path members, and their affection for each other is forbidden by both the Jedi and the Path. The Path of the Open Hand sees the Jedi as evil and abusers of the Force, and its leader, the Mother, is preparing to unleash a sinister weapon against the Jedi.

Convergence, Zoraida Cordova

Release Date: November 22, 2022

Type: Adult Novel

The worlds of Eiram and E’ronoh have been at war for years. In an attempt to create a lasting piece, the two royal families propose a wedding of their children, Phan-tu and Xiri.

After an assassination attempt, Jedi Knight Gella Nati travels to the system to investigate alongside the Republic’s Axel Greylark. Axel, the son of the chancellor, is far from a diplomat. In fact, he rejects the ideas of diplomacy that have driven him and his mother apart. But he and Gella must find a way to work together in order to uncover the plot against the warring planets.

Cataclysm, Lydia Kang

Release Date: April 4, 2023

Type: Adult Novel

The final adult novel in Phase 2, Cataclysm details the Battle of Dalna from the standpoint of Gella, Xiri, and Phan-tu. Now exposed, will the Path of the Open Hand be held accountable? Or will the Mother, with her Jedi-killing beasts, prevail over the Jedi and the Republic? More than just Eiram and E’ronoh are at stake in this thrilling, non-stop novel.

Path of Vengeance, Cavan Scott

Release Date: May 2, 2023

Type: Young Adult Novel

Marda Ro has been one of my favorite characters in the High Republic. She’s the type of character you can sympathize with and want to cheer for. In Path of Vengeance, Marda chooses her path and seizes her destiny. Will she honor the ghosts of her past, or will she fall to the Mother’s fanaticism? Path of Vengeance largely tells the Battle of Dalna from the point of view of Marda and those fighting in the caves.

Phase 3: 229 Years Before the Battle of Yavin

The Eye of Darkness, George Mann

Release Date: November 14, 2023

Type: Adult Novel

Starlight Beacon has fallen. The Jedi are reeling, and the Nihil has erected Stormwall, placing hundreds of worlds under Nihil control and cutting them off from the Republic. Unable to break through the wall, the Republic and the Jedi on Coruscant feel helpless. In The Eye of Darkness, it’s up to the Jedi trapped behind the wall to make a brave attempt to find a way to break through before Marchion Ro and his Nameless find them.

Coming Soon:

Defy the Storm, Justina Ireland & Tessa Gratton

Release Date: March 5, 2024

Type: Young Adult Novel

Temptation of the Force, Tessa Gratton

Release Date: June 11, 2024

Type: Adult Novel

Tears of the Nameless, George Mann

Release Date: September 3, 2024

Type: Young Adult Novel

Trials of the Jedi, Charles Soule

Release Date: TBA

Type: Adult Novel

Into the Light, Claudia Gray

Release Date: TBA

Type: Young Adult Novel