Red Dead Redemption Remaster Gets 60fps Mode on PS5

Back in August, a port of Red Dead Redemption launched for Switch and PlayStation 4. The rerelease was mired in controversy, due to it being a simple port and costing $50. In addition, the title still ran at its original frame rate, 30fps. This has now changed, at least on the PlayStation 4 version when played on the PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility.

A Reddit post confirms the game’s most recent patch, 1.03, adds a 60fps toggle to Red Dead Redemption. As you can see in the post, the 1.03 patch notes simply read “General bug fixes, stability fixes, and improvements.” There is no mention of a frame rate toggle, but it is there when you boot the game up and it is in the options menu. While there was some confusion about whether or not this patch enables the 60fps toggle on the Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 4 Pro versions of Red Dead Redemption, Rockstar Games has confirmed it only works on the PlayStation 5:

Red Dead Redemption, including Undead Nightmare, now supports up to 60 FPS on PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility. pic.twitter.com/XMLIe6gYo4 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 4, 2023

It’s wild to me that a title from 2010 can’t run at 60 frames per second on the Switch and PlayStation 4. At least PlayStation 5 owners can take advantage of the extra frames.

Is this update to Red Dead Redemption enough to justify its $50 price tag? You be the judge! As for me, I will await a sale.