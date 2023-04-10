Resident Evil: Death Island Will Spook Viewers & Unite Franchise Heroes This July

Earlier this year, we received word from Capcom and Sony Pictures that a new CGI Resident Evil movie was in the works. Dubbed Resident Evil: Death Island, the film’s teaser trailer showcased underwater Lickers, Alcatraz Island, and an ageless Jill Valentine. Now, Resident Evil: Death Island has a set release date for July 7, 2023, in Japan at least. We are awaiting international confirmation.
The news comes to us from Twitter user @ResiEvilCentral:
Resident Evil: Death Island will be released on Friday July 7th, 2023. pic.twitter.com/5M510QKDmV
— Will | Resident Evil Central 👁️ (@ResiEvilCentral) April 10, 2023
As the poster promotes, this adventure will see Jill, Leon, Chris, Claire, and Rebecca team up to destroy the undead. This is a big deal, as Leon and Jill have never met in the games. Perhaps Chris can introduce the two, leading to a future romance.
There have been numerous Resident Evil CGI movies of varying quality. Some, like Resident Evil: Damnation, serve as fun sequels to games in the series. Others, like Resident Evil: Vendetta, feature zombie dogs that explode for no reason. Hopefully, Resident Evil: Death Island will be like the former, advancing the lore of Capcom’s IP.
For me, I hope the film does right by one of my personal favorite RE characters: Jill Valentine. My girl got shafted in the remake of Resident Evil 3 and deserves more time to shine and be awesome. We’ll find out soon enough, with the Resident Evil: Death Island release date being just a few months away.
As a reminder, here is the teaser trailer again, plus a plot synopsis:
D.S.O. agent Leon S. Kennedy is on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from kidnappers, when a mysterious woman thwarts his pursuit. Meanwhile, B.S.A.A. agent Chris Redfield is investigating a zombie outbreak in San Francisco, where the cause of the infection cannot be identified. The only thing the victims have in common is that they all visited Alcatraz Island recently. Following that clue, Chris and his team head to the island, where a new horror awaits them.