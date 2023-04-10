Resident Evil: Death Island Will Spook Viewers & Unite Franchise Heroes This July

Earlier this year, we received word from Capcom and Sony Pictures that a new CGI Resident Evil movie was in the works. Dubbed Resident Evil: Death Island, the film’s teaser trailer showcased underwater Lickers, Alcatraz Island, and an ageless Jill Valentine. Now, Resident Evil: Death Island has a set release date for July 7, 2023, in Japan at least. We are awaiting international confirmation.

The news comes to us from Twitter user @ResiEvilCentral:

Resident Evil: Death Island will be released on Friday July 7th, 2023. pic.twitter.com/5M510QKDmV — Will | Resident Evil Central 👁️ (@ResiEvilCentral) April 10, 2023

As the poster promotes, this adventure will see Jill, Leon, Chris, Claire, and Rebecca team up to destroy the undead. This is a big deal, as Leon and Jill have never met in the games. Perhaps Chris can introduce the two, leading to a future romance.

There have been numerous Resident Evil CGI movies of varying quality. Some, like Resident Evil: Damnation, serve as fun sequels to games in the series. Others, like Resident Evil: Vendetta, feature zombie dogs that explode for no reason. Hopefully, Resident Evil: Death Island will be like the former, advancing the lore of Capcom’s IP.

For me, I hope the film does right by one of my personal favorite RE characters: Jill Valentine. My girl got shafted in the remake of Resident Evil 3 and deserves more time to shine and be awesome. We’ll find out soon enough, with the Resident Evil: Death Island release date being just a few months away.

As a reminder, here is the teaser trailer again, plus a plot synopsis: