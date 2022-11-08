Adult Swim knows you want Rick and Morty, but it’s not going to give it to you all at once. The first six episodes of season 6 have already landed, but it’s going to be just a bit longer before we get the next four. Thankfully, we have a new Rick and Morty trailer for the second half of season 6 that plays out over one of the greatest pieces of music ever made: Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

The first half of the sixth season was a bit unique for the show as the series took a page from vintage Doctor Who and stopped our heroes from jumping around universes while Evil Morty locked our Rick and our Morty in one universe. That, however, ended at the conclusion of the sixth episode, and it’s clear that we’ll be heading to some weird places this time around. There’s an army of octopuses being mowed down by a chain gun, the Amish having nuclear weapons, cool shades, and a sword fight with a medieval king. There’s also everyone’s favorite family therapist (voiced by Susan Sarandon) returning as Rick goes to her for help and probably a whole lot of other little details crammed in there. Check it all out in the trailer for the second half of Rick and Morty season 6.

Of course, for those of us who stream Rick and Morty, we’re still waiting for the season to hit Hulu or HBO Max. For some reason Adult Swim shows still hold to only dropping on platforms after the entire season has aired, which can be annoying when you want to make up-to-date Rick and Morty references but can’t. How will we know when the next Pickle Rick occurs?

For those that actually subscribe to cable, season 6 of Rick and Morty will return on November 20 with new episodes releasing every week after that… unless Adult Swim wants to keep us waiting again and does something else weird with the release schedule. Even if it does, you can’t be too mad because there’s so much more coming.