Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition Remaster Is Getting a Boomerific Demo in June

Nightdive Studios and Apogee Entertainment’s boomer shooter remaster Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition is getting a demo as part of Steam Next Fest come June 19. Information on the demo arrived alongside a suite of updates about the ’90s first-person shooter’s development progress. The team is recreating the experience fans love from the ground up, which means some features are returning better than ever while other goodies will be a first for the game.

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition will come packed with a new and improved level editor that will ship with Steam Workshop support. Nightdive and Apogee have additionally incorporated multiplayer, while also teasing that cut characters will appear with recreated pixel art graphics. Players can choose how often these alternate characters will show up thanks to an Alternate Actor Chance slider.

The Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition demo will feature levels from The Hunt Begins, Dark War, and Extreme Rise of the Triad. The demo also comes with a peek at a new episode, The Hunt Continues, as well as a taste of some of the features detailed in today’s blog post. That means fans will be able to check out those improved bloody visuals without a time limit as soon as June.

Rise of the Triad is a cult-classic FPS from 1994. Not everyone has played or even heard of this Doom-like gem, but that hasn’t stopped Nightdive and Apogee from putting their blood, sweat, and tears into the Ludicrous Edition. Expect to see Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition launch on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S for $19.99 in the near future. Physical versions for a standard and collector’s edition will also arrive through Limited Run Games at some point.

If you missed the game the first time, you can watch the reveal trailer from last September.