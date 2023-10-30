Riverdale’s Stars Reveal Their Gotham City Sirens Halloween Costumes

Riverdale stars Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, and Madelaine Petsch joined for Halloween once again to show off their latest trio costume set. This year, the three actresses grouped to dress up as Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman, otherwise known as the Gotham City Sirens.

A joint post on Instagram served as the official reveal for the trio’s 2023 outfit idea, revealing recreations of the full set of iconic DC villains/anti-heroes. Each outfit seems to pull from classic iterations of the characters, with Reinhart sporting Harley Quinn’s classic red-and-black jester jumpsuit, while Mendes wore a very ‘60s-inspired Catwoman outfit and Petsch channeled Uma Thurman’s take on Poison Ivy. You can see the group photo of the Gotham City Sirens below.

This isn’t the first time Mendes, Reinhart, and Petsch’s have posed for a post-Riverdale Halloween get-together. Last year, the trio of friends grouped up as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, also known as the Sanderson Sisters from Disney’s Hocus Pocus. Then, in 2020, they took Halloween as the Powerpuff Girls.

All three actresses worked together on Riverdale, which came to an end in August of last year, making this year’s Halloween picture a bit of a reunion. It seems the Gotham City Sirens outfits are only the latest in what appears to be a tradition for the actresses, so be sure to stay tuned for find out what three icons they dress up as in 2024.