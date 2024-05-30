Roblox 3008 Codes (May 2024)—Are There Any?

Updated: May 30, 2024 Looked for codes!

This isn’t your everyday IKEA shopping tour—you’re in SCP-3008, son! Do your best to create an impenetrable base during the day because the employees become violent come nighttime, and they won’t stop until you’re out of the picture. Roblox 3008 codes might help you survive until dawn.

All Roblox 3008 Codes List

Roblox 3008 Codes (Active)

There are currently no active Roblox 3008 codes.

Roblox 3008 Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Roblox 3008 codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox 3008

You can’t redeem Roblox 3008 codes because the game doesn’t have a code redemption system implemented yet. Bookmark this article and come back to it from time to time because we’ll update our guide as soon as there are any fresh drops for you to grab. Meanwhile, become good at the game by working hard with your teammates to build impenetrable bases and collect plenty of resources that will enable you to survive the attack of the violent 3008 employees.



Adding codes to this type of horror experience is tricky because the players still have to work together to survive the night without anyone having a significant advantage. If you have any ideas on how the code redemption system should work, you can join the dave’s jolly ol’ home Discord server and submit your thoughts in the Suggestions thread. You never know—the developer might just honor your feedback!

