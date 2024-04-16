Rocket League Boost Update Hailed As “Huge Win” and “Utterly Pointless”

Psyonix and Epic Games haven’t added much content to Rocket League since its release in 2016. New cars, maps, and the occasional collaboration are the extent of “new content” Rocket League players have come to expect in recent years, but a new update boasts a pretty substantial change… and a rather lackluster one, as well.
Rocket League Boost Indicator is Best Update In Years
This is also the biggest non-cosmetic change to Rocket League since the addition of flip resets.
And players seemed to have a positive response to the news. Current and former pros such as Lethamyr and Musty celebrated the change and treated it as a step in the right direction.
“We will look back at this moment and consider this update the first of a new era of Rocket League. Keep the updates coming, please,” RLCS commentator Stumpy wrote.
Rocket League Players Confused By Rarity Name Change
Import, Exotic, and Black Market rarities are keeping their names while all others are changing to the following:
- Common → Base
- Uncommon → Sport
- Rare → Special
- Very Rare → Deluxe
- Limited → Luxury
Players saw utility in the boost update but were confused by the name changes.
“Literally no one asked for this lol, just makes things more confusing,” Pulse Bop commented. Tri House wrote, “Why though? Seems like it doesn’t describe the rarities at all now except for ‘base.'”
Others questioned the point of the change seeing as trading had been removed from the game. With most cosmetics being acquired through the battle pass or random drops, and the removal of trading, players feel a revamp to the rarity system is pointless.