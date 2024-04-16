Rocket League Boost Update Hailed As “Huge Win” and “Utterly Pointless”

Psyonix and Epic Games haven’t added much content to Rocket League since its release in 2016. New cars, maps, and the occasional collaboration are the extent of “new content” Rocket League players have come to expect in recent years, but a new update boasts a pretty substantial change… and a rather lackluster one, as well.

Starting tomorrow, nameplates over your teammates will show how much boost they have left! Remaining boost will be displayed in a small circle next to their display name 👀



Read more about nameplates, plus changes to item rarity names in the update: https://t.co/Jy6wMBEp0u pic.twitter.com/EBN4RXSQMO — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) April 15, 2024 The first new feature Psyonix revealed on the official Rocket League X account shocked long-time players. Starting April 16, nameplates for your teammates will also display the amount of boost they have. This is huge, as players often have to guess how much boost their teammates have or have to use rudimentary in-game chats to communicate their boost levels.

This is also the biggest non-cosmetic change to Rocket League since the addition of flip resets.

And players seemed to have a positive response to the news. Current and former pros such as Lethamyr and Musty celebrated the change and treated it as a step in the right direction.

“We will look back at this moment and consider this update the first of a new era of Rocket League. Keep the updates coming, please,” RLCS commentator Stumpy wrote.

Rocket League Players Confused By Rarity Name Change

these sound stupid af

byu/QuackSenior inRocketLeagueExchange While the Boost update was a huge win for Rocket League, it was accompanied by a change that players found pointless. Psyonix announced the names of rarities, which have remained the same since they were introduced, would be changed.

Import, Exotic, and Black Market rarities are keeping their names while all others are changing to the following:

Common → Base

Uncommon → Sport

Rare → Special

Very Rare → Deluxe

Limited → Luxury

Players saw utility in the boost update but were confused by the name changes.

“Literally no one asked for this lol, just makes things more confusing,” Pulse Bop commented. Tri House wrote, “Why though? Seems like it doesn’t describe the rarities at all now except for ‘base.'”

Others questioned the point of the change seeing as trading had been removed from the game. With most cosmetics being acquired through the battle pass or random drops, and the removal of trading, players feel a revamp to the rarity system is pointless.

