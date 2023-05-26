Rune Factory 6 Announced, Plus Eastern ‘Project Dragon’ Spinoff

At the Marvelous Game Showcase 2023, Marvelous announced a few different games, some highlights of which belong to the Rune Factory franchise. Marvelous and XSEED Games revealed that Rune Factory 6 is in development, only offering up a logo, but they also revealed first gameplay for a Rune Factory spinoff currently going by the name “Project Dragon.” For the uninitiated, Rune Factory is a fantasy-lifestyle series (think “combat meets farming and dating”) that is itself a spinoff of Story of Seasons, so Project Dragon is a spinoff of a spinoff.

Rune Factory series director Shiro Maekawa described the core theme of these new games collectively as being “East and West.” Project Dragon gameplay reveals that this game is specifically set in the East, a section of the world that has been unseen in the franchise up to this point, “where Earthmates will explore new lands and communities with Japanese-styled design influences.” You ride around on a dragon and explore floating islands, in fact. The aim is to deliver a unique experience for the series while expanding upon the usual gameplay elements, including “day-to-day life, adventuring, and romantic pursuits.” The graphics have gotten a real upgrade as well.

Meanwhile, Rune Factory 6 will take place on the western continent of Adonea, and… that’s all we learned. You better really savor that logo reveal.

We have cued up the Marvelous Game Showcase 2023 below to the moment when they begin discussing Project Dragon, which then segues into the announcement of Rune Factory 6. Neither game has a release window or specific platforms yet.