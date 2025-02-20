Forgot password
Rune Slayer is coming back tomorrow

Third time's the charm?
Aleksandar Perisic
Published: Feb 20, 2025 10:19 am

After two failed releases, the much anticipated Roblox RPG, Rune Slayer, is scheduled for its third release. Will it get shut down again, or is the third time the charm? We are hoping for the latter. Here’s everything we know so far.

Rune Slayer release time

Rune Slayer is scheduled for its re-re-release on February 21st, 2025, at exactly 3 PM (CT). This was confirmed by one of the developers on the official Rune Slayer Discord channel. According to the report, the game is currently being tested for the release and is still being worked on.

During its first (and second) release, the game was taken down mere hours later by Roblox’s automatic security system. While initially, the developers weren’t told what the issue was, it was later revealed it was an issue with unfiltered chat. You can read more about it in our Rune Slayer: Why was it taken down twice?

Despite two failed attempts, the playerbase (including us) is even more hyped to finally get their hands on this PvE and PvP RPG. Some players have even started forming Guilds and planning activities as they patiently await this, hopefully, final release date. We are planning to cover this game thoroughly, so if you ever need any help, pointers, or tips, you know where to go.

If you’re also eagerly anticipating this game, you may be interested in checking out our Rune Slayer: 10 Things to know before playing. In the meantime, for all things Rune Slayer-related, stay tuned to The Escapist.

