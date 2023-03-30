Did you expect all of cult cinema nerdom to explode today? Neither did we, but here we are as Netflix has just officially announced that it’s producing a new anime series based on Scott Pilgrim, the cult comic book / film / video game, but we kind of already knew that so there’s more: Not only is Netflix making an anime, but all of the cast and creative team from the 2010 movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World are returning for it. Everyone.

That’s right. The entire cast of the movie is returning for this Scott Pilgrim anime. That includes Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong. That cast was insane when the movie came out, full of up-and-coming stars, but now its just ridiculous, especially for voicing an animated series. That’s not to mention the fact that the author and artist of the graphic novels, Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, will serve as executive producers, writers, and showrunners. They’re joined as executive producers by the film’s director / co-writer / producer Edgar Wright to cap it all off.

“We’re getting the band back together! Cera and Winstead, Bhabha, Culkin, Evans, Kendrick, Larson, Pill, Plaza, Routh, Schwartzman, Simmons, Webber, Whitman and Wong. A stellar cast, perfectly assembled by Edgar Wright. And, with Science SARU leading the phenomenal animation, we couldn’t ask for a better team for this adventure,” said Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski. “We can’t wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up. It’s going to be a wild ride.”

Animation studio Science SARU should bring something interesting to the proceedings as well as it’s one of the more interesting anime studios working at the moment. It’s known for Devilman Crybaby (2018), Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! (2020), and the recent The Heike Story. That’s not to mention the obvious influences that Scott Pilgrim already took liberally from the genre.

There aren’t any details on what the plot or storyline will be, but Wright says that it will do more than just expand the Scott Pilgrim universe, whatever that means. There’s also no details on the amount of episodes or a release date, but there is this nice image of all the famous people in the show so that’s something.