All horror movie franchises that go on for long enough eventually move their killer somewhere else, most often a big city or outer space… or both. So it’s actually kind of surprising that the Scream films haven’t done it before as they’re specifically about deconstructing horror tropes. That all changes with Scream VI, which brings Ghostface (whoever they may be this time around) to New York City as they finally stop terrorizing Woodsboro. With the new Scream VI trailer, which dropped today, we can finally all experience just what it would be like to see Ghostface in a bodega.

The film is once again a continuation of the Scream franchise, bringing back all your old favorites, who are still alive, and delivering them into the hands of a “different” Ghostface. Following the events of the last film, a reboot of sorts titled only Scream, the four survivors get smart and leave Woodsboro for New York City only to discover that Ghostface, in a decidedly beat-up mask, isn’t done with them yet or a plethora of other survivors from previous films. The movie brings back Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”), and Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), who is quickly becoming this generation’s greatest scream queen. They’ll all do battle with a Ghostface who has an entire Ghostface shrine and a shotgun, according to the Scream VI trailer. Just what makes this Ghostface different from the rest isn’t too clear, but maybe they’re going supernatural or maybe he’s actually a trained killer and not just an insane teenager.

Notably missing from the film is Neve Campbell, who will, for the first time, not be reprising her role after she put the filmmakers on blast for a sexist offer that she says undervalued her role in the films. Joining the returning cast are Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving. The film sees Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin return to the directors’ chairs after they successfully brought the franchise back to life last time. Also returning are screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, who nailed Scream‘s meta vibe in the last film better than anyone has since the original. The film definitely looks like it’s going to be scary in its trailer, and I can’t help but love that the “VI” in Scream VI is turned into part of the “M” in the logo, which is just another fantastic nod to the history of horror movie titling.

Scream VI will release in theaters on March 10, just in time for… Mario Day?