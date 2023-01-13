Scavengers Studio has dropped the story trailer for Season: A Letter to the Future, giving us a look into the emotional narrative game from the Montreal-based indie developer.

In Season: A Letter to the Future, Estelle leaves her secluded village to ride her bike around the world to capture memories of the people and their environments before the end of the era arrives. She uses her camera to chronicle the lives of the people she meets in order to understand the changes that are happening, saving her findings for future generations. You can check out the heart-wrenching clip below.

The game was announced at the 2020 edition of The Game Awards, slated to be exclusive to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. Sony revealed more details about its gameplay at the PlayStation.Blog last summer, saying that the camera and microphone will help Estelle put everything together in her journal, which will serve as a letter to the future. Estelle will also be spending time with the people she meets, helping them through their crises and showing them recordings to give them information on how to cope with the impending changes ahead.

Season: A Letter to the Future will be released on January 31 on PS5, PS4, and PC.