Sega Reveals Sonic Dream Team 3D Platformer for Apple Arcade

Sega and Hardlight have revealed Sonic Dream Team, a vibrant platformer coming exclusively to iOS via Apple Arcade on December 5, 2023. The colorful project was announced with a trailer, featuring music from renowned Sonic composer, Tee Lopes.

If this announcement turns you off because it’s an Apple Arcade title, you should give the reveal trailer a watch before you totally check out. The video is only 30 seconds long but promises a toy box-like world with 3D platforming and lots of visual variety. Bubbles surround many of the stages, and although Sonic can be seen running and jumping around as usual, there are some hints of new gameplay elements as well. A few clips also show larger enemies, including a stomping enemy crab and a dancing Doctor Eggman robot. Bosses steal the show toward the end of the Sonic Dream Team trailer, but the real takeaway from the footage has to be the assortment of playable characters, which includes Rouge the Bat, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Tails, Cream, and of course, Sonic.

Some characters appear to have unique abilities, as one clip shows Rouge gliding through a stage. However, the game’s Apple App Store page does give us a few more clues about what to expect, including promises of Sonic character toys that players will be able to collect. You can read more about Sonic Dream Team in the summary below.

“Join Sonic and friends as they dive deep into a bizarre world of dreams!” the Sonic Dream Team summary says. “Unravel an original and captivating storyline while taking command of six dynamic playable characters. With their unique abilities, dash, climb, and fly your way to victory against infamous Eggman! Get ready to race through mind-bending dream worlds that include wall-running, gravity changes, and more! Your mission: fight to rescue your friends and battle Eggman for control of an ancient artifact that can make dreams come true.”

Sonic Dream Team comes to Apple Arcade early next month. You’ll be able to play the experience on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV. It’s unclear if the project will ever come to other platforms. Finally, you can watch the fun for yourself, with Lopes’ fantastic music and animation from Powerhouse Animation Studios, in the Sonic Dream Team trailer below.