She-Hulk Star Updates Fans on Chances of Season 2

She-Hulk was definitely one of Marvel’s few attempts to break out of its normal style with a fourth-wall-breaking comedy series, but according to the show’s star, Tatiana Maslany, Marvel isn’t too keen on doing a Season 2.

Recommended Videos

While appearing on a Twitch stream (via Total Film), the actress admitted that she doesn’t see much hope for the second season, saying, “I don’t think so. I think we blew our budget. And Disney was like, ‘No thanks.'”

She-Hulk was definitely an expensive series, with Maslany in She-Hulk mode for most of it requiring extensive CG work. Estimates say that the cost of the show was around $225 million. When the series came out, Disney was dumping money into Marvel in order to bolster its Disney+ streaming service. But those days have ended, with everyone pulling back on streaming and Marvel specifically taking a more strategic plan to its TV and film content as superhero fatigue and lowering quality seemed to be setting in thanks to a blitzkrieg of production.

Now, Maslany could be joking about all of this, as she may not know what Disney is planning at the moment, just that she hasn’t heard anything about her show. The series did not get the viewership that other shows with a similar budget did, but it was also pretty popular with fans, and its bonkers ending, in which She-Hulk enters the “real” world and fixes her own storyline in a meta takedown of Marvel itself, was, at the very least, something different from the MCU. It’s also not clear how much impact She-Hulk as a character will have on the MCU overall. The series did involve Hulk and Daredevil, but overall, her not receiving a second season shouldn’t have huge ramifications for the franchise, unlike Loki, which helped set up the multiverse and more.