Shigeru Miyamoto & Illumination CEO Thank Fans for Insane Success of Mario Movie

Nintendo has released a short video to social media in which Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri thank the fans for the absolutely insane financial success of The Super Mario Bros Movie, which has garnered more than $1.3 billion at the box office. The thank-you video does not really tease what’s next from the Nintendo-Illumination collaboration, but never in human history has it been more obvious that a movie is going to receive a sequel than right here.

“The Super Mario Bros Movie is the first film with which Nintendo was directly involved in production,” said Miyamoto. “We feel very fortunate that so many people around the world have watched this movie. Thank you all so much. We hope you’ll continue cheering for Mario’s team. Thank you.”

“The response to The Super Mario Bros Movie has been beyond my wildest imagination,” said Meledandri. “In my entire career, I’ve never witnessed such passionate, engaged, and excited fans. As a result of the fans championing the film, many more people around the globe have now discovered the magic of Mario. I want to thank you all for supporting this film with such great enthusiasm.”

Here’s a video message from Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo and Chris Meledandri of Illumination, the co-producers of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, to express their appreciation to all of our fans for watching the film. #SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/dFYjZ2dcYm — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 22, 2023

So yeah, Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri say thank you for watching their billion-dollar Mario movie. Meanwhile, industry insider Jeff Sneider recently reported that Universal is close to closing a deal with Nintendo to create a movie out of The Legend of Zelda, which he presumed to be with Illumination. However, Meledandri then came out and said that Illumination is working on no such a project, so Sneider then backpedaled to say that the deal with Universal more broadly is still correct, even if it isn’t actually with Illumination.

It doesn’t take a stretch of the imagination to think a Zelda movie could be coming, whether animated or in live action. But you can bet your family’s lives that there will be an animated sequel to The Super Mario Bros Movie from Illumination.