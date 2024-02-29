Episode 1 of FX’s Shōgun, “Anjin,” includes a shocking ritual suicide scene that’s likely to leave viewers unfamiliar with the customs of feudal Japan scratching their heads. With this in mind, we’ve explained Shōgun Episode 1’s seppuku scene below.

Shōgun: Episode 1’s Seppuku Scene, Explained

Shōgun showrunners Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks and director Jonathan van Tulleken lay the groundwork for the seppuku scene early in Episode 1. During the meeting between Lord Yoshii Toranaga and the four other regents united against him, one of Toranaga’s men, Tadayoshi, pipes up in support of his master. It’s a deadly mistake; by speaking out of turn and insulting the most powerful regent, Ishido Kazunari, he dishonors himself according to samurai tradition.

There’s only one way for Tadayoshi to regain his honor: ritual suicide (or seppuku). He volunteers for this on the spot, and also offers up his newborn son’s life, as well. Effectively, he’s agreeing to end his bloodline to save face. His hands tied by convention and circumstance, Toranaga agrees to Tadayoshi’s request. We later learn that Tadayoshi is married to the granddaughter of Toranaga’s right-hand man, Toda “Iron Fist” Hiromatsu. As a result, Toranaga promises to spare the granddaughter, Usami Fuji.

Usami has other ideas, though. When Toranaga’s men come for her baby, she draws a knife and threatens to kill herself. Only the timely intervention of Toda Mariko – a noblewoman attached to Toranaga’s entourage – prevents Usami from committing suicide. Mariko orders the men to stand down and speaks compassionately to Usami, convincing her that her life will still have meaning even after she loses her son.

This leads into Shōgun Episode 1’s seppuku scene, which sees Toranaga, Mariko, and a small assembly of samurai watch on as Tadayoshi kills himself and his son is executed. Fortunately, we’re spared from witnessing either death, as both happen off-screen.

Shōgun is currently airing on FX, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays.