FX’s upcoming historical drama Shōgun reeks of authenticity – but is this 10-part limited series actually based on a true story? Read on to find out!

Is FX’s Shōgun Based On a True Story?

Yes and no. Shōgun is an adaptation of James Clavell’s 1975 novel of the same name, which is a work of historical fiction. And while Clavell researched Japanese history and culture extensively for his book, it’s ultimately inspired by (rather than based on) a true story.

Notably, many of Shōgun‘s characters are based on historical figures. For example, Yoshi Toranaga is modeled on Tokugawa Ieyasu, who – like his made-up Shōgun stand-in – eventually took control of feudal Japan. Similarly, pilot major John Blackthorne is a fictionalized version of English navigator William Adams, who really did become a Western samurai.

The Sengoku period depicted in Shōgun is an actual era in Japan’s history, as well. This period was defined by multiple civil wars, and it also saw the arrival of Europeans in Japan. Both of these developments are key plot points in the Shōgun novel and FX limited series.

That said, Shōgun takes considerable liberties with how it portrays the lives of its faux-historical ensemble. Even those characters that meet roughly the same fate as their historical counterparts encounter different circumstances along the way. Bottom line? Don’t treat Shōgun as a history lesson.

Is FX’s Shōgun a Remake?

That depends on how you define “remake.” FX’s Shōgun is indeed the second TV adaptation of Clavell’s novel; the first was a five-part miniseries that aired on NBC in 1980. However, the FX Shōgun series takes its cues solely from the book – showrunners Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo hadn’t even seen the 1980 version before signing on!

What’s more, executive producer Michaela Clavell insisted in a recent interview with The Direct that the new Shōgun adaptation has several key differences from its predecessor. This includes its perspective, which Clavell noted is less anglocentric than either the book or the 1980 miniseries.

“So when we originally spoke to FX… they were very, very confident of doing this version from the Japanese point of view,” Clavell said. “And I think that the original version had been more from Blackthorne’s point of view, the Englishmen coming to Japan. In this version, they wanted a more ensemble cast. And they wanted to show it from Toranaga’s point of view, as much as from Blackthorne’s point of view.”

So, while FX’s Shōgun isn’t the first live-action retelling of James Clavell’s book, strictly speaking, it’s not a remake.

Shōgun makes its two-episode debut on FX on Feb. 27, 2024.