Shōgun: What Year Is the FX Historical Drama Set In?

Shōgun is unmistakably set in feudal Japan – but in what exact year does FX’s limited series take place? And what was happening in the real world at that time?

Recommended Videos

Related: Shōgun: What Do Gozarimasuru & Gozaimasu Mean, Answered

What Year Is FX’s Shōgun Set In?

Like the James Clavell novel of the same name it’s based on, Shōgun is set in 1600. This puts the narrative of both the book and show within Japan’s late Sengoku period. However, it’s worth noting that Shōgun is a fictional story inspired by historical figures and events, rather than a direct retelling of what actually went down in 1600. A history lesson this isn’t.

That said, Shōgun‘s fictionalized take on the closing days of the Sengoku period broadly reflects what happened and who was around for it. Five regents rule Japan when Shōgun kicks off – just like in real life. One of these regents, Lord Yoshii Toranaga, is a tactical genius fated to become shōgun; his historical counterpart, Tokugawa Ieyasu, was much the same. Shōgun even has its own version of Ieyasu’s supposed family, the Minamoto clan, in the form of Toranaga’s Minowara bloodline.

Related: How Historically Accurate Is FX’s Shōgun?

Shōgun‘s depiction of Portuguese traders and Jesuit priests operating in Japan during the Sengoku period is likewise accurate. The latter even converted some of the locals to Catholicism, like in Clavell’s novel and its FX adaptation. What’s more, an English sailor really did reach the island nation in 1600, just like the story’s made-up protagonist Pilot-Major John Blackthorne. What about Blackthorne earning samurai status? As far-fetched as it sounds, this really happened, too.

Blackthorne’s inspiration, William Adams, was a hatamoto (high-ranking samurai) in Ieyasu’s court. This reflected Adams’ close relationship with Ieyasu, which grew out of the former’s highly prized nautical knowledge. Shōgun follows this basic template for its characterization of Blackthorne and Toranaga’s alliance, albeit with a hefty dose of artistic license piled on top.

Shōgun is currently airing on FX, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more