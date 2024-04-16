Image Source: Marvel Studios
Category:
News
Movies & TV

Simu Liu Reassures Fans that Shang-Chi 2 Is Happening

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 08:48 pm

Since the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings back in 2021, we’ve heard basically nothing else from Marvel about its sequel. To make matters worse, we’ve not even seen Shang-Chi being included in any of the other MCU movies, even as a cameo.

Recommended Videos

It seems that all that’s about to change, though, as actor Simu Liu has taken to Threads to reassure fans that the much awaited Shang-Chi 2 is definitely happening.

Over on Threads, Liu responded to a disgruntled fan who voiced their frustration with Marvel, stating that they felt like Marvel had abandoned the Shang-Chi fan base. Liu replied, stating that he promises it’s happening. While this isn’t really groundbreaking by any stretch of the imagination, it’s worth noting that Liu himself had also expressed some frustration and disappointment with Marvel in the past.

Shang-Chi 2 was supposed to come after the next Avengers movie, Kang Dynasty, but with the controversy surrounding Jonathan Majors, that movie has basically entered development and production hell, causing the Shang-Chi sequel to keep getting pushed back with no solid schedule in sight. Liu’s latest update feels much more optimistic and promising as a result, and could be a sign that things are finally getting back on track.

Outside of that, we don’t have all that many details about the sequel, aside from the fact that Destin Daniel Cretton will return to direct.

Post Tag:
Shang Chi
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Keanu Reeves is Officially Sonic 3’s Shadow the Hedgehog
Keanu Reeves as John Wick next to Shadow the Hedgehog
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Video Games
Video Games
Keanu Reeves is Officially Sonic 3’s Shadow the Hedgehog
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Civil War Should Make You Angry
Cropped poster art for A24's Civil War depicting soldiers and the Statue of Liberty's torch
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Civil War Should Make You Angry
Colin Munch Colin Munch Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Fallout Season 1: What a Pip-Boy Is, Explained
A still of Fallout's Lucy MacLean combined with a Pip-Boy image from Fallout 4
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Fallout Season 1: What a Pip-Boy Is, Explained
Leon Miller Leon Miller Apr 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Keanu Reeves is Officially Sonic 3’s Shadow the Hedgehog
Keanu Reeves as John Wick next to Shadow the Hedgehog
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Video Games
Video Games
Keanu Reeves is Officially Sonic 3’s Shadow the Hedgehog
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Civil War Should Make You Angry
Cropped poster art for A24's Civil War depicting soldiers and the Statue of Liberty's torch
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Civil War Should Make You Angry
Colin Munch Colin Munch Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Fallout Season 1: What a Pip-Boy Is, Explained
A still of Fallout's Lucy MacLean combined with a Pip-Boy image from Fallout 4
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Fallout Season 1: What a Pip-Boy Is, Explained
Leon Miller Leon Miller Apr 15, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].