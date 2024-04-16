Simu Liu Reassures Fans that Shang-Chi 2 Is Happening

Since the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings back in 2021, we’ve heard basically nothing else from Marvel about its sequel. To make matters worse, we’ve not even seen Shang-Chi being included in any of the other MCU movies, even as a cameo.

It seems that all that’s about to change, though, as actor Simu Liu has taken to Threads to reassure fans that the much awaited Shang-Chi 2 is definitely happening.

Over on Threads, Liu responded to a disgruntled fan who voiced their frustration with Marvel, stating that they felt like Marvel had abandoned the Shang-Chi fan base. Liu replied, stating that he promises it’s happening. While this isn’t really groundbreaking by any stretch of the imagination, it’s worth noting that Liu himself had also expressed some frustration and disappointment with Marvel in the past.

Shang-Chi 2 was supposed to come after the next Avengers movie, Kang Dynasty, but with the controversy surrounding Jonathan Majors, that movie has basically entered development and production hell, causing the Shang-Chi sequel to keep getting pushed back with no solid schedule in sight. Liu’s latest update feels much more optimistic and promising as a result, and could be a sign that things are finally getting back on track.

Outside of that, we don’t have all that many details about the sequel, aside from the fact that Destin Daniel Cretton will return to direct.

