Category:
News
Video Games

Skylanders & Crash Bandicoot Dev Leaves Microsoft, Goes Independent

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 02:32 pm
Crash Bandicoot, an orange cartoon creature with a monster with a gun creeping up behind him.

After years of being owned by Activision Blizzard, then Microsoft, Toys for Bob, developer of the Crash Bandicoot and Spyro remasters, has gone back to being an independent studio.

Recommended Videos

Toys for Bob was founded way, way back in 1989 before becoming a Crystal Dynamics studio in the early ’90s. Though Crystal Dynamics eventually ended up a Square Enix studio, Toys for Bob had already been purchased by Activision in 2005, and that’s where it remained.

In addition to creating the beloved sci-fi strategy game Star Control, Toys for Bob put out the Skylanders toys-to-game series, platformer Pandemonium, and many others, including the aforementioned remasters. However, as of late, there were concerns among fans that the studio itself was going to be shuttered by Activision (who’d been bought by Microsoft).

Toys for Bob, or at least some of the studio’s staff, was reassigned to work support on the Call of Duty games. And the studio was said to have been heavily, heavily impacted by the recent Microsoft layoffs, with rumors even circulating that the studio had been closed.

However, the developer has revealed that it’s striking out on its own as an independent studio. “We believe that now is the time to take the studio and our future games to the next level,” a statement on the developer’s site read. “This opportunity allows us to return to our roots of being a small and nimble studio. Our friends at Activision and Microsoft have been extremely supportive of our new direction and we’re confident that we will continue to work closely together as part of our future.”

That’s good news, especially in the midst of so many layoffs. Does it also mean we’re getting a Crash Bandicoot 5? That’ll be up to Microsoft because, while Toys for Bob did make a fourth Crash, the rights to Skylanders, Spyro, and Crash (until we hear otherwise) remain with Microsoft.

Here’s hoping Toys for Bob’s new, independent future is a bright one.

Post Tag:
Crash Bandicoot
Spyro the Dragon
Toys for Bob
related content
Read Article Helldivers 2 Players Can’t Believe Who’s Pulling the Strings of the Game
Image of armored soldiers posing dramatically on a rock with rifles in their hands in Helldivers 2.
Category:
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Helldivers 2 Players Can’t Believe Who’s Pulling the Strings of the Game
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Halo Season 2: Who Is Riz-028, Explained
Natasha Culzac as Riz-028 in Halo
Category:
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
News
News
Halo Season 2: Who Is Riz-028, Explained
Leon Miller Leon Miller Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Critical Role’s Daggerheart Reveals Open Beta Playtesting Schedule
Category:
News
News
Critical Role’s Daggerheart Reveals Open Beta Playtesting Schedule
Tara McCauley Tara McCauley Feb 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Helldivers 2 Players Can’t Believe Who’s Pulling the Strings of the Game
Image of armored soldiers posing dramatically on a rock with rifles in their hands in Helldivers 2.
Category:
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Helldivers 2 Players Can’t Believe Who’s Pulling the Strings of the Game
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Halo Season 2: Who Is Riz-028, Explained
Natasha Culzac as Riz-028 in Halo
Category:
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
News
News
Halo Season 2: Who Is Riz-028, Explained
Leon Miller Leon Miller Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Critical Role’s Daggerheart Reveals Open Beta Playtesting Schedule
Category:
News
News
Critical Role’s Daggerheart Reveals Open Beta Playtesting Schedule
Tara McCauley Tara McCauley Feb 29, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.