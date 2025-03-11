Ultimate Dragon Soul Soul Tier List Guide

In the Dragon Soul Roblox game, Souls are your most powerful and important combat abilities, attacks, and defenses. These rechargeable goodies can be acquired by Dragon Soul Wish random spinning, via spin NPC in Port Prospera for 40 gold, or by finding resettable Shattered Souls located all across the map. If you want to find out which are awesome and which ain’t, consult our Soul Tier List Guide in Dragon Soul.

All Souls Ranked in Dragon Soul

Soul Tier List by The Escapist

I’ll be ranking Souls in Dragon Soul from S-Tier through F-Tier. S and A-Tiers are those that you want to get ASAP. The D and F-Tier are the ones you want to avoid at all cost. B and C-Tiers are great for beginners but you should be aiming higher when you can.

S-Tier Souls in Dragon Soul

The most powerful and usable Souls in the game are listed below. S-Tier powers are second to none, very effective, unique, and usable in any situation.

Destruction Soul

Destruction Soul is probably the strongest and most desired Soul in the game, dealing tremendous damage to opponents. It’s quite hard to find and spin, but the visuals are totally worth it, as well as the killing potential.

Zenkai Soul

Drop rates: Shenron 0,01%, GP Spins 0,0005%, Shattered Souls 0%

Why S-Tier: Highly applicable and unparalleled in terms of damage output.

Life Soul

This mighty and relatively hard to obtain Soul has a dual functionality: It can either generate high damage output or be used as a dramatic stats boost if absorbed.

Legendary Soul

Drop rates: Shenron 1,5%, GP Spins 0,075%, Shattered Souls 0,075%

Why S-Tier: Life Soul offers the ultimate attack/boost ratio, and it can be used in literally any combat scenario.

A-Tier Souls in Dragon Soul

Souls below are an excellent choice in the vast majority of scenarios. All types of players and builds will rely on them during gameplay.

Dual Soul

With its big range, high usability, and ease of acquirement, Dual Soul is the bread and butter for many Dragon Soul players.

Epic Soul

Drop rates: Shenron 40,94%, GP Spins 4,37%, Shattered Souls 3,14%

Why A-Tier: For some players, this is a B+ Tier Soul, but we decided to give it an A status due to its sheer reliability, range, and accessibility.

Exiled Soul

We think that projecting black holes on your foes is an awesome thing, especially when the visuals are paired with good combat potential.

Legendary Soul

Drop rates: Shenron 5%, GP Spins 0,25%, Shattered Souls 0,25%

Why A-Tier: This is an A-Tier Soul due to the epic range backed up by more than adequate damage.

Saviour Soul

When it comes to ferocious melee encounters, this is the Soul you’ll be relying on throughout your campaign.

Zenkai Soul

Drop rates: Shenron 0,99%, GP Spins 0,0995%, Shattered Souls 0%

Why A-Tier: Saviour Soul could be an A+ choice because we think it is slightly more usable than Exiled Soul but not as devastating as Destruction Soul.

Hope Soul

With enough boost and level advancement, Hope Soul can inflict a couple of million hit points of sword damage, which both sounds and looks good.

Legendary Soul

Drop rates: Shenron 3%, GP Spins 0,15%, Shattered Souls 0,15%

Why A-Tier: Hope Soul is not a perfect ability, but it’s not far from perfect, either. The amount of melee damage and better critical hits are always welcome.

B-Tier Souls in Dragon Soul

Souls in the B-Tier are quite usable and hold a decent power, with most players using them on a day-to-day basis. However, they lack one or more key ingredients, like damage output, range, usability, or uniqueness.

Prideful Soul

Prideful Soul is a decent power that can be used in most situations, with usable damage but limited range.

Epic Soul

Drop rates: Shenron 24,92%, GP Spins 2,66%, Shattered Souls 1,43%

Why B-Tier: Prideful Soul would easily be an A-Tier Soul if provided with a much longer range.

Wizard Soul

Impenetrable shields are our favorite, and Wizard Soul has a safe place in our arsenal, especially against many foes.

Rare Soul

Drop rates: Shenron 0%, GP Spins 7,5%, Shattered Souls 7,5%

Why B-Tier: Although impressive, the use of this power is somewhat limited, and during damage absorption, it lasts very briefly. With a longer duration, this could easily be an A-Tier Soul.

Time Soul

Apart from being one of the best-looking Souls when deployed, Time Soul offers a unique and powerful way to stop time for a very short period.

Epic Soul

Drop rates: Shenron 18,69%, GP Spins 1,97%, Shattered Souls 1,99%

Why B-Tier: Simply put, it lasts less than 10 seconds and can be hard to engage. Also, it’s a bit unyielding, and you can even die during activation while not being able to prevent it.

C-Tier Souls in Dragon Soul

Souls listed in the C-Tier are hit-and-miss, depending on the situation. They can be a valid choice in some situations, but they are not capable of solving your major problems in a fight.

Explosive Soul

As far as explosions go, this is the definition of “meh” and “it will have to do”.

Rare Soul

Drop rates: Shenron 0%, GP Spins 6%, Shattered Souls 6%

Why C-Tier: The damage is okay and usable, but there’s simply nothing special or unique about this Soul.

Endurance Soul

This Soul serves as a Kaioken power for half a minute. Looks more attractive than it actually is, but it still can be handy.

Rare Soul

Drop rates: Shenron 0%, GP Spins 6%, Shattered Souls 6%

Why C-Tier: Some players find it confusing to use and not so practical, but there are those who would put it into a B-Tier due to the Kaioken boost – it depends on the playstyle.

Vampiric Soul

Draining opponents can be super fun, but this Soul is not a life-saver or a deal-breaker. Looks good, though, with a hero draped in red-black aura.

Epic Soul

Drop rates: Shenron 4,45%, GP Spins 0,47%, Shattered Souls 0,475%

Why C-Tier: Vampiric Soul has a niche purpose, but it’s not a memorable power with which you will solve your biggest problems.

Solid Soul

Solid Soul or Stone Skin provides short-time damage soaking. It’s way more effective in other games, especially AD&D.

Rare Soul

Drop rates: Shenron 0%, GP Spins 4,5%, Shattered Souls 4,5%

Why C-Tier: Solid Soul has its purpose, but the amount of damage soaked and the duration leave a lot to be desired.

D-Tier Souls in Dragon Soul

Souls in the D-Tier are primarily used when there’s nothing better on the table. While far from unusable, these Souls offer limited ability boosts that won’t significantly affect the outcome of an encounter.

Strength, Ki, and Stamina

We listed several D-Tier Souls as one because they all give a 25% boost to a particular ability. As simple as that!

Common Souls

Drop rates: Shenron 0%, GP Spins 15%, Shattered Souls 15%

Why D-Tier: While better than nothing, these Souls will be your last resort or primary during the early stages of the game. You can fully enjoy Dragon Soul without even using them.

Health Soul

We can argue that Health Soul is more usable than the previous three, but this health boost remains among the weakest buffs available in the game.

Common Soul

Drop rates: Shenron 0%, GP Spins 15%, Shattered Souls 15%

Why D-Tier: While some players would rate Health Soul as a C-Tier power, it is still a common boost with less than an impressive effect.

F-Tier Souls in Dragon Soul

Lastly, F-Tier Souls are a complete waste of time in most instances. You can use the power below only when no other options are available.

Fighting Soul

Like the Souls mentioned in the D-Tier, Fighting Soul randomly increases one of your abilities by 25%.

Rare Soul

Drop rates: Shenron 0%, GP Spins 6%, Shattered Souls 6%

Why F-Tier: Not only is it the weakest boost or move in the game, but it is also assigned randomly to one of your abilities. Just skip.

This concludes our Soul Tier List Guide in Dragon Soul. Before you take on the most dangerous foes in the game, check out our list of Dragon Soul codes and get your goodies and boosts before everyone else.

