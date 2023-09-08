Spyro the Dragon – 25th Anniversary Retro Review

Meet Will Cruz, the Associate Producer in the AAA space and a regular critic via the 3 Minute Review series. But that's not all -- he also produces closed captions for The Escapist! Will's journey in the video game industry began in 2015, when he produced content for TrueAchievements. While pursuing his bachelor's in Film and Digital Media, he focused on content creation and has since worked with big names such as Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Disney, Netflix, and more. In his free time, Will is known to play Fortnite, read comics, write new songs, and constantly complain about sports and sports entertainment – looking at you, WWE and AEW.