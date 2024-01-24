Squid Game Season 2 Is Coming Way Sooner Than You Think

Netflix loves Squid Game, and so do its investors, and that’s why the streamer was probably very excited to announce that Season 2 of the show will indeed be landing sometime in 2024.

In an investor letter, which showed Netflix making some nice gains in subscribership, the streamer touted that the second season of its most-watched show ever would be coming much sooner than anyone really thought.

“Looking ahead, despite last year’s strikes pushing back the launch of some titles, we have a big, bold slate for 2024,” Netflix shared in the letter to stakeholders. “Audiences will be able to choose from hit returning dramas like The Diplomat S2, Bridgerton S3, Squid Game S2 and Empress S2; unscripted series like Tour de France: Unchained S2, Love is Blind S6, F1: Drive to Survive S6 and Full Swing S2; and brand new shows like 3 Body Problem (based on the best selling novel and from the Game of Thrones showrunners).”

While the exact date in 2024 that the show will drop is unclear, that is far sooner than anyone expected the second season to land, especially since Netflix was caught a bit flatfooted with the massive success of the first season in 2021, which broke streaming records around the world. Had it known, it would have had series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk locked in a room developing 15 more seasons before the powers that be let him sleep. Instead, fans have had to settle for a frankly disturbing game show spin-off of the series, which, admittedly, everyone streamed as well.

Just what will happen in Season 2 of Squid Game is a mystery, but given the cliffhanger ending of the first, it will be sure to include breakout star Lee Jung-jae and a host of new horrific games for fans to all watch as they speed-read the subtitles.