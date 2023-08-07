Star Trek: Prodigy Creators Release Massive Sneak Peak of Show’s Cancelled Second Season

Things looked shockingly bleak for Star Trek: Prodigy at the end of June when the series was abruptly canceled and ripped from Paramount+ despite it being one of the best Trek series in ages and the second season already being well into the works. In fact, it was so far into the works that in a bid to get the series picked up somewhere else the show’s creators released and extensively long teaser for the premiere episode to stir up interest. The extended scene, which debuted at a panel STLV: 57-Year Mission, was dropped with little fanfare on StarTrek.com but consists of a clip of the first season and features a surprising guest star.

Yes, that’s right. Robert Picardo is again back as the Doctor, the Emergency Medical Hologram that helped Voyager make it through the Delta quadrant. However, that isn’t the biggest surprise return as it appears that Prodigy‘s second season was going to be set on a new version of Voyager (The USS Voyager-A), captained by Admiral Janeway (for some made up reason) with the young cadets on a special mission to help analyze the wormhole they created when they blew up the Protostar at the end of the first season. Nearly the entire ragtag crew of that ship is back as well, with Dal, Rok-Tak, Zero, Jankom Pog, and Murf joining on the mission. Meanwhile, Gwyndala is off on a peace mission to hopefully save a planet that appears to be at war in the future, where Captain Chakotay is trapped.

Of course, we may never get to see any more of this second season of the show. Thanks to the tax breaks and write-offs that Paramount+ receives when it removes shows, Prodigy’s first season is currently unavailable to stream and is only available digitally or on Blu-ray. There’s been plenty of fan protest asking for the series to return on another streamer but nothing concrete has emerged.

Series creators Kevin and Dan Hageman did, however, have this to say about the show: Our talented and dedicated Star Trek: Prodigy team is hard at work on Season 2 and all of us can’t wait for the world to see it. It’s just too good.”

That makes it seem pretty likely that season 2 is not only still being made but may have a home soon, fracturing the Star Trek content onto multiple streamers. That may not be ideal for those wanting a one-stop shop to watch all their Trek but if it means we get more of Prodigy than it’s not a bad thing.