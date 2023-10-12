Star Wars: Empire at War Mod Lets You Make Your Own Ahsoka Sequel

Can’t wait for Ahsoka Season 2? A mod for PC RTS Star Wars Empire at War will let you set up your own Thrawn-centric sequel. And if you haven’t watched the end of Ahsoka Season 1, you might want to stop reading now because we’re going to get into spoiler territory.

Star Wars: Empire at War may be over 18 years old, but this real time strategy game still has a dedicated following. And, thanks to the newly-updated “Thrawn’s Revenge” mod, you can step into the shoes of everyone’s favourite blue-skinned military genius.

Related: Ahsoka Is About Star Wars’ Obsession with Continuity

Ahsoka ended with Grand Admiral Thrawn back in main Star Wars space, with plans to crush the New Republic. Given the events of The Force Awakens, that didn’t happen, but it’s still an intriguing setup. The “Thrawn’s Revenge” mod gives you the freedom to set out on that quest, taking on the New Republic as well as several other factions.

Not only can you participate in solo land or space battles, you can sweep across the galaxy, conquering it. Or, if you want to be boring, you can always be the good guys. It takes place shortly after the death of the Emperor, so ultimate power up for grabs. And, as with the vanilla game, you can expect some huge, edge-of-your-seat space battles.

You can get the mod here, and find more about it here. The mod was originally released in 2017 and has regularly been expanded on (it’s currently at version 3.3). If you don’t already have it, you can buy the main game, Star Wars: Empire at War Gold, from Steam. Go on, make Grand Admiral Thrawn proud.