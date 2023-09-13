Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Survivor Director Leaves Electronic Arts

Stig Asmussen, who directed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor, has left Electronic Arts.

According to Bloomberg, the departure of Asmussen, who has been key in revitalizing EA’s line-up of Star Wars games, was announced by EA in a statement, which read, “After careful thought and consideration, Stig Asmussen has decided to leave Respawn to pursue other adventures, and we wish him the best of luck. Veteran Respawn leaders will be stepping up to guide the team as they continue their work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.”

Fallen Order released in 2019 to both critical and commercial success. The game introduced players to Cal Kestis, who had been a Jedi apprentice when Order 66 wiped out the Jedi Order. The story saw Kestis, who’d been living in hiding, embarking on a mission to rebuild the Jedi Order. Along the way, he was forced to contend with various Imperial Inquisitors, and some familiar faces from the Star Wars canon. Survivor followed up on that story. However, while the console versions of the game were acclaimed, the PC port of Survivor was notoriously lacking in polish, resulting in backlash.

Prior to working at EA, Asmussen was credited as an artist on God of War, God of War II, and God of War: Chains of Olympus. He directed God of War III for Santa Monica Studio, and provided support on both 2011’s Mortal Kombat and 2013’s God of War: Ascension. It’s not clear at this time just what Asmussen’s next project will be or the exact reasons why he’s chosen to end his relationship with EA and Respawn Entertainment.