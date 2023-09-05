All Patch 7 Notes for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

EA has officially release a new patch, its seventh, for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Posted on EA’s website, the most recent update to the game focuses mainly on performance, though there are several tweaks to bugs and other problems. Patch 7 also adds DLSS support on PC and Variable Refresh Rate on PlayStation 5. You can read all the patch notes below.

RELATED: Jedi: Survivor Is About Living with Trauma

This patch introduces several performance-related improvements* on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S including: Performance mode has been completely reworked to substantially improve player experience. A number of GPU and CPU optimizations – along with disabling Ray Tracing – has resulted in a better player experience, including a solid 60 FPS in Performance mode. Quality Mode has also received optimizations to help reduce FPS fluctuation and introduce other visual improvements.

Variable Refresh Rate support added for PS5.

Additional performance & optimization improvements for PC, including DLSS support.

Save system tweaks to help prevent save game corruption.

Fixed issues where players could not retrieve their XP after dying under certain circumstances.

Various crash fixes.

Various bug fixes & improvements across all platforms, including fixes for cloth, lighting, and UI.

In addition to those fixes, there was an additional note that cutscenes in Star Wars Jedi: Survivors are locked at 30fps on console.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has, to put it mildly, had some issues since launch, with Respawn Entertainment and EA releasing an apology for just how bug-riddled the title was on PC. Early reports noted the game was essentially unplayable due to poor performance. Shortly after, Respawn Entertainment released a patch to help fix some of the problems. Still, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was derided as another bad PC port at a time when numerous games releasing across multiple platforms have struggled on Windows.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.