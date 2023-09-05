All Patch 7 Notes for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

EA has officially release a new patch, its seventh, for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Posted on EA’s website, the most recent update to the game focuses mainly on performance, though there are several tweaks to bugs and other problems. Patch 7 also adds DLSS support on PC and Variable Refresh Rate on PlayStation 5. You can read all the patch notes below.
RELATED: Jedi: Survivor Is About Living with Trauma
- This patch introduces several performance-related improvements* on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S including:
- Performance mode has been completely reworked to substantially improve player experience.
- A number of GPU and CPU optimizations – along with disabling Ray Tracing – has resulted in a better player experience, including a solid 60 FPS in Performance mode.
- Quality Mode has also received optimizations to help reduce FPS fluctuation and introduce other visual improvements.
- Performance mode has been completely reworked to substantially improve player experience.
- Variable Refresh Rate support added for PS5.
- Additional performance & optimization improvements for PC, including DLSS support.
- Save system tweaks to help prevent save game corruption.
- Fixed issues where players could not retrieve their XP after dying under certain circumstances.
- Various crash fixes.
- Various bug fixes & improvements across all platforms, including fixes for cloth, lighting, and UI.
In addition to those fixes, there was an additional note that cutscenes in Star Wars Jedi: Survivors are locked at 30fps on console.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has, to put it mildly, had some issues since launch, with Respawn Entertainment and EA releasing an apology for just how bug-riddled the title was on PC. Early reports noted the game was essentially unplayable due to poor performance. Shortly after, Respawn Entertainment released a patch to help fix some of the problems. Still, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was derided as another bad PC port at a time when numerous games releasing across multiple platforms have struggled on Windows.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.