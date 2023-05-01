Week 1 Patch Notes and PC Fixes for Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor did not have a great PC launch, and while the console versions fared better, they weren’t without their issues. So Respawn Entertainment has put out a patch aimed at addressing the biggest issues affecting the game. If you want to know just what is being fixed, take a look at the week 1 patch notes and PC fixes for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

It’s not unusual for games to have bugs, but Star Wars Jedi: Survivor contained some real showstoppers, even with the hefty 100GB+ launch update. We say “update,” but in fact it was impossible to play the full game without it.

Pretty soon, people were reporting issues with the PC release, so much so that developer Respawn issued an apology. There has been at least one bug that, beyond crashing the game, actually makes it impossible to progress through the story.

Respawn is no doubt hoping this patch squashes the bigger issues, though it has confirmed it’ll be putting out additional patches over the coming weeks. The “Chamber of Duality” bug is the one that potentially breaks the game, so we’re happy to see that one squashed.

Here’s everything the current Star Wars Jedi: Survivor week 1 patch fixes.

Console (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series) and PC fixes:

Multiple crashes fixed across PlayStation and Xbox Series XIS and various areas of the game.

Fixed crashes that were tied to skipping cinematics.

Performance improvements across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series XIS.

Fixed an issue with dynamic cloth inside the Mantis.

Fixed various rendering issues.

Fixed an issue with registered Nekko colors not saving.

Fixed an issue with registered Nekko disappearing from the stable.

Fixed issues with cinematic dialogue overlapping.

Fixed various collision issues.

Fixed an issue with enemy Al remaining in T Pose during photo mode.

Fixed a freeze that occasionally occurred while talking to Doma.

Fixed a bug where the BD-oil VFX did not properly render.

Fixed an issue where players were getting stuck inside the Chamber of Duality if you didn’t save after leaving the chamber and die.

PC only:

Performance improvements for non-raytraced rendering.

When Is the Week 1 Jedi: Survivor Patch Out?

The PC patch, which contains all these fixes, is available right now. If it’s not auto-installed, you should be prompted to download it next time you attempt to launch the game. As for the console patch, that will be available from May 2, 2023.

Those are all the week 1 patch notes and PC fixes for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.