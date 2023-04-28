Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC Launch Is a Disaster, EA Offers a Limp Response

EA and Respawn Entertainment have issued a statement addressing the bug-riddled PC launch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The game is out today and has been the subject of harsh criticism on PC. Its Steam page makes the matter clear immediately with a “mostly negative” reception after more than 2,800 reviews. Some reviews complain of endless load times, while others warn of low frame rates, stuttering, and generally poor performance. Even players with high-end PCs report that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is often “unplayable.”

EA and the Respawn development team stated that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC “isn’t performing to our standards,” specifically addressing the number of users with expensive tech that are still running into issues. The team says that the issue is complex but that individual fixes are in the works for the many problems.

“While there is no single, comprehensive solution for PC performance, the team has been working on fixes we believe will improve performance across a spectrum of configurations,” stated the team. “We are committed to fixing these issues as soon as possible, but each patch requires significant testing to ensure we don’t introduce new problems.”

You can read the full statement regarding the disappointing PC launch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor below.

A note from the Jedi Team on the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pic.twitter.com/C3bp78VICr — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 28, 2023

As expected, most fans aren’t satisfied with EA and Respawn’s statement. Some have already begun asking for refunds, while others have gone as far as to suggest that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor should have been delayed even further to prevent a shoddy release.

Jedi Survivor launch is disastrous on PC. Frame rate on Xbox has gotten better since leaving the first planet at least, but that's a low bar to clear for a title like this. It's a shame because there's definitely a fun game in there when it works. Game should have been delayed. pic.twitter.com/z8kDhBneDk — Spawn Wave (@SpawnWaveMedia) April 28, 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn’t the first PC launch disaster, and it surely won’t be the last. However, it’s too late for EA and Respawn to turn back the clock, and there is no window as far as when players can expect to see Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patches come to PC. Stay tuned for updates as players continue to wrestle with another fumbled PC launch.