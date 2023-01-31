Publisher EA and developer Respawn Entertainment have announced a delay for their highly anticipated sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, pushing its release date to April 28, 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. The Star Wars game was previously set to launch on March 17 of this year. In a statement published on social media, Respawn said the extra six weeks of development are being used to provide fans with a more polished experience.

“Jedi: Survivor is a direct response to the feedback from our community, delivering expansive destinations to explore, evolved combat and traversal, and of course, the continuation of Cal and BD’s story,” said the statement from game director Stig Asmussen and the rest of the Respawn team. “Making this game has truly made us a better team, and we have pushed ourselves at every level to make this the Star Wars sequel our fans expect from Respawn and Lucasfilm Games.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Arrives April 28th pic.twitter.com/PNtsL6kmER — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 31, 2023

Long prior to today’s delay, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was revealed in May of last year as a sequel to EA and Respawn’s massively successful Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Our last update on the game revealed that it will feature five different fighting stances and mounts for players to ride. Stay tuned for more updates as we move closer to launch.