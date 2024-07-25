Kevin Feige Teases If Hugh Jackman Will Continue in the MCU

Ever since Hugh Jackman “retired” from the role of Wolverine after Logan, speculation has run rampant over who would take the role from the actor in the MCU. Well, it appears the wait to find out will be even longer than we thought, at least according to Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige.

Obviously, Jackman didn’t actually retire after Logan as he’s starring in Deadpool & Wolverine, a film it has been impossible to escape over the last month due to the most aggressive marketing campaign for an MCU film seemingly ever. However, it hasn’t been clear if he’d continue to play the role after that or if someone new was coming in instead. Feige opened up about this fact when talking to Discussing Film, saying the actor won’t be replaced any time soon, and when he is, it will be a very different Wolverine.

“Yes. You know, Marvel is celebrating its 85th anniversary later this summer. That’s just the first 85 years, and Disney just celebrated 100 years as well,” Feige stated. “I think these characters will be around for another 100 years, long after all of us. So, for sure, there will be [eventually another actor as Wolverine]. I think it will be in a very different style and in a different way. I also think if somebody were to attempt to do a Hugh Jackman as Wolverine impression, that would be a pretty big mistake.”

“As comic readers know, there have been various and very, very different versions of these characters over the decades,” Feige went on to say. “It would be fun to explore different ones someday down the line. Again, we don’t have immediate plans by any means. But in the decades to come, I think it’s inevitable. If that happens, it would have to be a very different and bold reinterpretation of [the character] because no one will be as great as Hugh Jackman at doing his version of Wolverine.”

Jackman actually returning to the role again does seem far-fetched, with the actor only getting older. That being said, it doesn’t sound like Feige is really thinking about moving on, which might come as a surprise as Disney starts pulling more and more of the X-Men into the MCU. But Wolverine is a cash cow, and it’s hard not to go back to the man who made that the case.

